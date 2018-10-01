SOCCER

A controversial late penalty has kept Cork City in the F-A-I Cup.

Kieran Sadlier converted an 87th minute spot kick to hand the holders a 1 all draw with Bohemians at Dalymount Park.





Dinny Corcoran had hit the back to the net to put Bohs on course for their first final appearance in 10 years.

The sides now face a replay at Turner’s Cross next Monday to decide who will play Dundalk for the trophy at the Aviva Stadium next month.



GOLF

Rory McIlroy has hailed Europe’s team spirit following their Ryder Cup victory at Le Golf National in Paris.

Thomas Bjorn’s side recapture the famous trophy with 17-and-a-half to 10-and-a-half win over the U-S-A.

Francesco Molinari beat Phil Mickelson to secure the winning point.

McIlroy lost his singles match to Justin Thomas, but did claim two points for his side.

The Ulsterman says every member of the team contributed to the victory http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RyderCup.mp3

Tiger Woods admits that fatigue played a part in his Ryder Cup struggles.

The former World Number one failed to win a single point for the U-S team.

Heading into the tournament on the back of his first win in five years, Woods admits he wanted to do better http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/USA.mp3

Irish Boys Inter-Club Championship Results

Tramore Golf Club

1 Tullamore 110pts (Daniel Fox 39, Liam Delaney 36, Caolan Smith 35)

2 Carrickfergus 107 (Mark Hunter 40, Taylor Morrison 36, Marcus Baird 31)

3 Tuam 105 (Oisín Roche 39, Ciaran McGrath 34, Adam Carton 32,)

4 Ballybunion 101 (James O’Callaghan 37, Sean Malone 32, Ewan McHale 32)



RACING

There is an eight race card at Roscommon this afternoon, with the first underway at 2.05.

Multiple Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead is going all out to land the feature Ballymore Irish EBF Novice Chase at Roscommon, with the Knockeen, County Waterford handler saddling three of the nine runners in the Connacht track’s Grade 3 at 4.15pm.

The well regarded Arcenfete, who has won both of his chasing starts, represents de Bromhead and is one of two runners for Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud. The French recruit will be partnered by current jockeys’ championship leader Rachael Blackmore.

Reigning champion Davy Russell will get the leg up on smart mare Classic Theatre, who finished second to her aforementioned stablemate at Wexford last time, while the pacy Ornua will surely be prominently positioned by Dylan Robinson.

Emmet Mullins’ useful dual purpose performer St Stephens Green impressed when winning at the Galway festival before running with plenty of credit to finish third at Longines Irish Champions Weekend behind Limini on the Flat. He looks an exciting prospect over fences and will be partnered by Grand National winner David Mullins.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins relies on Cadmium, who was below his best at Ballybrit but had shaped well prior to that, with Paul Townend in the saddle as Ruby Walsh continues to recuperate from a rib injury.

Aidan O’Brien recorded an unprecedented 18th success in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes at Naas as Japan under Seamie Heffernan followed in the hoofprints of high class Ballydoyle performers such as Saxon Warrior, Capri and St Nicholas Abbey in winning the mile juvenile prize.

O’Brien’s Ryan Moore-ridden Mount Everest was sent off favourite for the competitive two-year-old event but was just reeled in late home after a gallant effort by Japan, who is now a 25-1 shot for next year’s Investec Derby at Epsom.

Trainer Patrick Prendergast has enjoyed a season to remember with his stable star Skitter Scatter landing the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes on Longines Irish Champions Weekend and the Melitta Lodge handler tasted success at Naas with his tough filly Cedars Of Lebanon.

The mount of Chris Hayes looked as though she was a sitting duck for her rivals to swoop past her late in the straight but the daughter of Dandy Man found plenty for pressure and now looks set to contest the final of the Foran Equine series back at Naas on October 21.

Aidan O’Brien and the Coolmore operation’s dream of landing the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic is still alive after their gallant globetrotter Mendelssohn ran valiantly in defeat when third in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont Park, New York.

The mount of Ryan Moore managed to remain competitive deep into the $750,000 Grade 1 ran on the American dirt surface despite having been in the thick of an extremely strong early pace, which saw the favourite Diversify fade disappointingly.

O’Brien’s former UAE Derby winner was lining up in the Big Apple on his way to competing for the world renowned Breeders’ Cup Classic on the first weekend in November at Churchill Downs, Kentucky – a race which is one of the only omissions from the Ballydoyle handler’s glittering CV.

Irish racing previews and news bulletins are brought to you by Horse Racing Ireland and the Racing Post



MOTORSPORT

Roy White and James O’Brien dominated the CB Tool Hire Cork 20 International Rally.

The Tipperary-Cork pairing led from start to finish, claiming victory by almost half a minute from Daniel Cronin and Shane Buckley.





CYCLING

Ireland’s Dan Martin, Ryan Mullen and Conor Dunne were non finishers in the Men’s Elite Road Race Championships in Austria.

Nicolas Roche was 67th, 14m 23s down on the new world champion Alejandro Valverde.