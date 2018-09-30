GOLF

Europe need to win just four-and-half points from today’s 12 singles matches and they’ll regain the Ryder Cup.

They lead the USA 10-6 after the opening two days.





Rory McIlroy is out in the first match against Justin Thomas at 11.05.

Among the other exciting matches will be Jon Rahm against Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter versus Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia to play Rickie Fowler and Francesco Molinari against Phil Mickelson.

Europe need to reach a total of 14 and a half points to claim victory.

Fred Daly Trophy Results

Final

Lisburn 3 Galway 2 (Lisburn names first)

Aaron Marshall beat Luke O’Neill 1H; Joshua Robinson lost to Liam Nolan 2&1; Josh Black beat Gavan Keogh 4&3; Kyle Patton lost to Sean Nohilly 5&4; Jack Shellard beat Harry Colbert 19th

Semi-Finals

Lisburn 4 Dungarvan 1 (Lisburn names first)

Aaron Marshall beat Daniel Raher 5&4; Joshua Robinson beat Jake O’Riordan 3&1; Josh Black beat Michael Troy 4&3; Kyle Patton lost to Barry Morrissey Jnr 5&4; Jack Shellard beat Ethan Raher 6&5

Greystones 1 Galway 4 (Greystones names first)

Niall Gaffney lost to Luke O’Neill 3&1; Ben Hynes lost to Liam Nolan 4&2; Rory Reid lost to Gavan Keogh 6&4; Christopher Lawless halved with Sean Nohilly; Robbie O’Brien halved with Harry Colbert

RUGBY

In the Pro 14, Munster ran in 9 tries, including one from Joey Carbery, as they crushed Ulster by 64 points to 7 at Thomond Park.

Leinster are top of Conference B after tries by Garry Ringrose and Sean Cronin helped them to a 20 points to 3 win over Connacht at the Sportsground.



SOCCER

Bohemians and Cork City will bid to join Dundalk in the FAI Cup Final later.

The clubs meet in the semi finals at Dalymount Park, with kick off at 5.45.

Manchester City are top of the Premier League after they beat Brighton 2-nil, and Liverpool’s 100 per cent record was ended by a 1-all draw at Chelsea.

Today in the Premier League it’s Cardiff City up against Burnley from 4.

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers go to Livingston for a 1.30 kick off.



Frank Lampard can look forward to a return to Chelsea in the fourth round of the League Cup.

The club’s all-time leading scorer will take his Derby team to Stamford Bridge after knocking out Manchester United.



MOTORSPORT

Britain’s F1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton goes from second when the Russian Grand Prix gets under way at lunchtime.

The defending world champion starts just behind his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in Sochi.

Sebastian Vettel is third on the grid.

CYCLING

Britain’s Vuelta a Espana winner Simon Yates will aim to become world champion for the first time on the roads of Austria later.

He’s on the British team alongside brother Adam in Innsbruck, with the course expected to suit Grand Tour challengers.



Alice Sharpe has produced a trademark battling performance in her debut Women’s Elite Road Race at the World Road Championships in Innsbruck. The race was won by Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands.

On one of the most demanding courses used in the world championships, the 24-four-year old Sharpe made it all the way to final finishing lap in Innsbruck before being asked to stop by race officials, just the second rider in the field to be required to stop.

At the time, Sharpe was 84th on the road out of an entry of 149 of the world’s best road racers, a fine achievement in her first year of international competition.

She had much of the field behind her cresting the summit of the first climb of the day at Anstieg after 62km and she rode back into the wheels of the lead riders in time for the first of three laps of the 23.8km finishing circuit.

Having been badly delayed before the Anstieg and endured a hard chase when she was caught behind a crash that included world time trial champion Annamiek VanVleuten, Sharpe had used much precious energy by the first of three ascents of the 7km Igls climb and she spent much of the rest of her race riding solo.

In the end, she was denied the dearly hoped-for race finish but the national road race championship medallist was satisfied that she had left everything out on the road on what was a fast-run race.

RACING

There is a stunning Sunday card at Naas, featuring four Group races on an eight-race card.

Eight days after finishing fifth in a Listed race in the Czech Republic, the evergreen Gordon Lord Byron is back on home soil to try and add win number 17 to his CV on his 92nd start in the Group 3 Renaissance Stakes (4.00) at Naas.

The Group 2 Beresford Stakes (5.05) has been a stepping stone to stardom and a whole host of household names are on the roll of honour. The greatest of them all is Sea The Stars, who was a workmanlike winner in 2008, although nothing he did from that point on was workmanlike. St Nicholas Abbey won it the following year, while the last two winners – Capri (2016) and Saxon Warrior (2017) – went on to win Classics. Aidan O’Brien has won the last seven runnings and the odds of him making that eight on the trot are very skimpy indeed as he is responsible for the top three in the market.

Ryan Moore is on Mount Everest, the Curragh maiden winner who might need shoving along earlier than most but has a giant stride and keeps on rolling. Sovereign and Japan complete O’Brien’s Beresford team.

The going at Naas is good, good to firm in places.

Tuam rider Leigh Roche had five rides at Navan and he did not leave empty-handed thanks to Divine Approach who ran out a very impressive winner of the concluding race – the second division of the Racing Again October 14th Handicap. Trained by Michael O’Callaghan, Divine Approach was sent off the 4-1 favourite and Roche barely had to move a muscle to secure a four-length success over Military Hill.