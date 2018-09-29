SOCCER

Two of the Premier League’s top three clash this evening with leaders Liverpool making the trip to third place Chelsea in the evening game.

Liverpool have won just two of the last 15 games between the sides – bit both of those victories have been at Stamford Bridge.





Chelsea won when they met at Anfield in the League Cup midweek and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp knows his side need to be better today http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JKLOPP.mp3



This lunch-time, Manchester United look to close the eight-point gap to Liverpool.

They’re at West Ham at half-twelve.



There’s six games kicking off at 3; – defending champions Manchester City host Brighton, Spurs make the trip to Huddersfield, Arsenal take on fourth place Watford, Wolves host Southampton, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is set to attend their game against Leicester at St James’ Park and Everton play Fulham.

Dundalk’s quest to win the double remains alive this morning.

The Lilywhites, who need just one more point to secure the League of Ireland Premier Division title, are into their fourth successive F-A-I Cup Final.

Patrick McEleney’s stunning first-half strike gave Stephen Kenny’s side a 1-nil win over U-C-D at Oriel Park in the semi-finals last night.

They await the winners of tomorrow’s other last-four clash between Bohemians and holders Cork City.

The British Prime Minister has said her government would be prepared to back a joint UK and Republic of Ireland effort to host the 2030 World Cup.

The various national Football Associations are considering the idea, with Theresa May saying it’s their decision to make as to whether or not to bid.

RUGBY

The first two inter-pro matches in rugby’s Pro-14 take place this evening.

Munster look to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at Cardiff when they host Ulster at Thomond Park.

Ulster are unbeaten in their four games to date this season and Munster captain Peter O’Mahony has been impressed by their opponents http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/POM-2.mp3

Kick-off is at twenty-five-to-eight.

Defending champions Leinster make the trip west of the Shannon to face Connacht at the Sportsground at a quarter-past-five.

RACING

The going is good to firm, good in places ahead of this afternoon’s eight-race card at Navan, where the first is off at 1.35.

Meanwhile, two Group 1 juvenile races and one of the seasons big handicaps headline the big weekend card at Newmarket.

Mike Vince looks ahead http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Newmarket.mp3

100 and counting! Donnacha O’Brien got the domestic century up at Dundalk last evening, but only just, as Lost Treasure was lucky to hang on and win the Eilish McAllister Race.

After tracking the long-time leader Geological, O’Brien took over to lead aboard the 6-5 favourite inside the last, but Lost Treasure idled close to the line and almost threw the victory away.

Lost Treasure is trained by O’Brien’s father Aidan, who has provided the lion’s share of the champion elect rider’s winners this season.

Successful a week ago for the father and son combination of Denis and Ross Coakley, Park Row followed up on that win at the County Louth track and recorded his third in total for the family.

Park Row did it very easily and was comfortably on top in the concluding Crowne Plaza-sponsored handicap.

CYCLING

Eddie Dunbar has finished 20th in the Men’s Under 23 Road Race at the World Road Championships in Innsbruck following an attacking performance from Team Ireland.