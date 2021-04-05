SOCCER

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood saw Manchester United beat Brighton 2-1 in the final Premier League game of the day last evening.

The United performance was far from their best but the result means they stay second in the table and are 14 points behind neighbours and leaders Manchester City.

The Seagulls meanwhile are 16th in the table and six points clear of the drop zone.

Elsewhere, José Mourinho said his Spurs players made too many individual mistakes as they let a 2-1 lead slip to draw 2-2 with Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

The draw meant they missed the opportunity to go fourth.

While Aston Villa came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 at Villa Park.

And Southampton came from 2-0 down to beat Burnley 3-2 at lunchtime.

This evening Everton host Crystal Palace.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 6-o’clock.

Then at 8-o’clock tonight Wolves welcome West Ham to Molineux.

A win for David Moyes’ side would see them go fourth.

***

Watford can cut Norwich’s lead at the top of the EFL Championship table to just three points this afternoon, until tomorrow at least.

They’re away to Middlesbrough from half-past-12.

Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City head to Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

RACING

The Paul Nolan trained Latest Exhibition is expected to go off the favouite in the Irish Grand National when it goes to post at 5-o’clock this evening.

It’s one of seven races at Fairyhouse where today’s action gets underway at 5-past-2.

Bryan Cooper will be on board the year-old who will carry top weight of 11 stone 10 pounds after the withdrawl of ‘Tiger Roll’ during the week.

Fellow Kingdom jockey Jack Kennedy rides Run Wild Fred.

Paul Townend will not ride in the 3 miles 5 furlong contest after injuring his foot in a fall yesterday.

There’s also eight races at Cork this afternoon with the first going to post there at 10-to-2.

GOLF

An impressive 5-under-par final round of 67 saw Stephanie Meadow finish in a tie for 19th at the ANA Inspiration on 6-under-par.

Cavan native Leona Mguire finished up on 4-under, 14 shots off winner Patty Tavatanakit from Thailand.

***

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth warmed up for the Masters over the weekend with a two stroke win at the Valero Texas Open.

The 27-year-old American finished up on 18-under-par.

Graeme McDowell finished up level-par with Padraig Harrington three shots back on 3-over.

DARTS

World champion Gerwyn Price has been ruled out of the 2021 Premier League, which gets underway tonight.

The ‘Iceman’ has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be replaced in the field by James Wade.

All players and officials involved in the tournament were tested upon arrival at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena on Sunday ahead of the 17-night tournament.