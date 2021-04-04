GOLF

Leona Maguire will start the final round of the ANA Inspiration 12 shots off the lead.

The Cavan native carded five back nine bogies in her third round to drop back to two-under-par.

A third round of 71 means Stephanie Meadow is at one-under heading into the final round.

Patty Tavatanakit leads on 14-under.

***

England’s Matt Wallace shares the lead heading into the final round of the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open tonight.

He’s on 12-under-par alongside Jordan Spieth.

A three-under third round of 69 saw Graeme McDowell climb up to a tie for 26th last night at two-under.

Padraig Harrington will start his final round from two-over.

SOCCER

There’s four games down for decision in the Premier League today.

At lunchtime Southampton welcome Burnley to St. Mary’s.

The Saints were in poor form prior to the international break and go into the tie 14th in the table, level on points with today’s opposition.

Elsewhere today, relegation fighting Newcastle entertain Tottenham at 5-past-2.

Speaking ahead of the game, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce insists he’s not going to take the easy option by walking away from their fight to stay in the top division.

A recent poll in a local newspaper suggested 95 per cent of fans want Bruce to go.

He says he’s only concerned though about the game https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/newcastle-2.mp3

At half-past-4 meanwhile Aston Villa host Fulham and the final game is Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford from half-past-7.

RUGBY

Ulster are in Challenge Cup action tonight.

They’re away to Harlequins from 8-o’clock in the last-16 of the competition.

Ireland international Jacob Stockdale is set to start on the wing for the visitors with Billy Burns, John Cooney, Rob Herring and Jordi Murphy also in the starting 15.

***

In the Heineken Champions Cup meanwhile Racing 92 host Edinburgh at half-past-12 this afternoon in the quarter-finals.

Bordeaux entertain Bristol from 3-o’clock and then this evening it’s Scarlets versus Sale at half-past-5.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Cork this afternoon from half-past-1 while the first of eight races at Fairyhouse goes to post at 10-to-2.