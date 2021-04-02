GAELIC GAMES

It will be July before Dessie Farrell can have any involvement with his Dublin footballers.

The All Ireland-winning manager’s been banned for twelve weeks by his own county board for a breach of COVID-19 guidelines.

Nine players were photographed conducting a training session in Balgriffin on Wednesday morning.

Dublin GAA has called the incident a “serious error of judgement”.

The Gardai and GAA are still conducting their own investigations, with Dublin GAA’s suspension unlikely to prevent them from dishing out punishments of their own.

RUGBY

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster says they’re using recent European disappointments as fuel for their Heineken Champions Cup campaign.

They welcome Toulon to the RDS this evening, for the first of this weekend’s last-16 ties.

Kick-off is at 5.30.

At 8 o’clock, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle are at Kingsholm to face Gloucester.

Meanwhile, Munster will name their team this afternoon for tomorrow’s clash with Toulouse at Thomond Park.

SOCCER

Finn Harps received a major boost to their plans for a new stadium.

They were awarded almost 4-million euro as part of the government’s Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

Ground was first broken at their proposed new stadium at Stranorlar in 2008, but only the shell of one stand is on site.

=====

An unbeaten start to the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season could come to an end this evening.

Longford Town and Sligo Rovers have both won and drawn their opening two matches ahead of their meeting at Bishopsgate.

Kick-off there is at 5.45.

Last season’s top two and Cup finalists meet at Tallaght Stadium from 7.45.

Champions Shamrock Rovers entertain Cup-winners Dundalk.

==

In the First Division tonight, Cork City are away to Cabinteely.

Galway United make the trip to Athlone Town.

Shelbourne entertain Bray Wanderers

And Treaty United face Wexford.