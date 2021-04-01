GAELIC GAMES

A number of high-profile Dublin GAA senior football players have engaged in a collective training session in breach of public health rules.

The Irish Independent has revealed that at least nine players engaged in a series of group training drills on Wednesday morning at the Innisfails GAA club in North Dublin.

Among those reported to be in the session were Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton, Jonny Cooper, and Brian Howard.

The session took place around 12 hours after Croke Park warned that any breaches of group training could put the GAA’s plans for a return in serious jeopardy.

SOCCER

Northern Ireland remain without an international win since October of 2019.

Last night’s World Cup qualifier with Bulgaria in Belfast ended in a goalless draw.

Italy are top of Group C following a 2-nil win away to Lithuania.

A John McGinn brace helped Scotland to a 4-nil win at home to the Faroe Islands, and they’re second in Group F.

Denmark stay top of that group after a 4-nil win of their own away to Austria.

England maintained their one-hundred per cent start to Group I with a 2-1 win at home to Poland.

Harry Kane and Harry Maguire scored at Wembley.

But shock of the night came in Group J, where Germany lost 2-1 at home to North Macedonia.

The four-time World Cup winners are behind both Armenia and North Macedonia in that group.

RUGBY

Toulon will be without experienced centre Ma’a Nonu for tomorrow’s European Champions Cup last-16 game with Leinster at the RDS.

The former All Black has been banned for three weeks for an elbow to Lyon’s Jean-Marc Doussain in the Top 14.

Both teams are due to name their sides for that game today.

BASKETBALL

Basketball Ireland C-E-O Bernard O’Byrne claims indoor sports have become a government afterthought.

Tuesday’s announcement of an easing of restrictions in certain sports, came with no mention of those played indoors.

Basketball Ireland are seeking clarity from the government, with the national teams due to play at this summer’s European Championships without currently being able to train.

GOLF

The final stop on the road to The Masters – the Valero Texas Open – gets underway today.

Graeme McDowell and Padraig Harrington are in the field in San Antonio.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Clonmel this evening, with the first off at 4pm.