RUGBY

JJ Hanrahan is set for a summer move to Clermont.

The out-half is believed to have agreed a two-year deal with the Top 14 side, and will provide competition for Camille Lopez.

Hanrahan’s likely to be named on the bench, when Munster name their team later for the Pro 14 final with Leinster.

The fully-fit Joey Carbery will be preferred at Hanrahan’s expense.

The destination of the Six Nations Championship will be decided tonight.

France take on Scotland in Paris, needing a 21-point win with a bonus point to wrestle the title away from Wales.

Kick-off at the Stade de France is at 8.

SOCCER

An acrobatic injury-time goal from John McGinn salvaged a draw for Scotland against Austria last night.

The sides played out a 2-2 draw at Hampden in their opening game in Group F of the World Cup qualifiers.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough was pleased with his side’s second half performance, but they went down 2-nil away to Italy in Group C.

While Ollie Watkins bagged a debut goal and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice as England began life in Group I by hammering San Marino 5-nil.

New signing Han Jeong Woo could make his debut for Dundalk tonight.

The South Korean winger is available for their SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting with Finn Harps.

There’s a 5.45 start at Oriel Park.

Then at 7.45, Waterford play host to Sligo Rovers.

The new First Division season gets underway tonight, with Cork City entertaining Cobh Ramblers.

John Caulfield’s Galway take on Shelbourne,

Athlone go to UCD,

And Wexford play host to Cabinteely.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy beat Lanto Griffin 4 and 3 to keep alive his hopes of progress at the WGC Matchplay in Texas last night.

Shane Lowry is out after losing to Jon Rahm.

McIlroy is glad just to have a chance.

At the Corales Championship in the Dominican Republic, Padraig Harrington is 3 under par, Graeme McDowell is 2 under and Seamus Power is level par.

The lead is held on 6 under by Stephan Jaeger.

RACING

Dundalk’s all-weather track hosts its weekly meeting this evening, with the first off at 4.25.