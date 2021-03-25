SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland opened up their World Cup qualification campaign with a 3-2 defeat to Serbia in Group A in Belgrade last night.

Manager Stephen Kenny has now gone nine games without a victory.

Alan Browne ended Ireland’s goal drought by opening the scoring, while James Collins scored the Boys in Green’s second, five minutes from the end.

But a strike by Dusan Vlahovic and two second half goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic were Ireland’s undoing.

Kenny was frustrated by the absence of V-A-R.

Next up is a Saturday evening visit of Luxembourg to the Aviva Stadium.

Elsewhere in Group A last night, Portugal peppered the Azerbaijan goal, but only came away with a 1-nil victory.

The only goal of the game was a first-half own goal.

Harry Wilson put Wales ahead away to Belgium last night, but the hosts rallied to start life in Group E with a 3-1 victory.

Northern Ireland’s Group C campaign begins tonight in Parma as they face Italy.

In Group F, Scotland play host to Austria.

While Wembley is the venue for England’s Group I opener with San Marino.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both in need of victories on day two of the WGC Matchplay in Texas.

Both Irish golfers lost their opening group games yesterday.

Of the two, McIlroy is first out just before 7pm Irish time, taking on American Lanto Griffin.

While Lowry tees off at 8pm, against Spain’s Jon Rahm.

Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power are in the field for the Corales Championship in the Dominican Republic.

SNOOKER

The last semi-final spot is up for grabs at the Tour Championship today.

Judd Trump takes on Barry Hawkins for the right to play Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Last night saw Mark Selby complete a 10-5 victory over Kyren Wilson to set up a semi-final date with Neil Robertson.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Cork this afternoon, with the first going to post at 2.