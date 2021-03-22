The Republic of Ireland squad will train in Manchester this morning before they fly out to Serbia ahead of Wednesday’s opening World Cup qualifier in Belgrade.

Stephen Kenny has called up Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan and West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry after four more players were ruled out.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Hourihane, Kevin Long and Callum O’Dowda will all miss the games against Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar.

Callum Robinson is hoping for a start in Belgrade despite a lack of game time with his club West Brom https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/callum.mp3

Leicester are into their first FA Cup semi-final since 1982 thanks to a 3-1 win at home to Manchester United.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice for Leicester, who’ll play Southampton in the last four.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says it would mean a lot to deliver the club a first FA Cup https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rodgers-4.mp3

Chelsea will face quadruple chasing Manchester City in the other semi final.

Thomas Tuchel’s team beat Sheffield United 2-nil yesterday to advance.

=

Tottenham are up to sixth in the Premier League after a 2-nil win away to Aston Villa.

Jose Mourinho’s side are three points off the Champions League places with nine games to play.

Arsenal came from 3-nil down to earn a 3-all draw away to West Ham, who stay fifth and are now two points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

=

Rangers remain on course for an unbeaten Scottish Premiership season after drawing 1-all with Celtic.

The Old Firm match was the champions’ first since winning the title over a fortnight ago.

=

A new broadcast deal for the Women’s Super League has been described as “game-changing” by organisers.

The English FA’s director of the women’s professional game, Kelly Simmons, says the joint agreement by Sky and the BBC will make the WSL the “most watched women’s sports league in the world”.

=====

GOLF

Australian Matt Jones finished up on 12 under par to claim a five shot win at the Honda Classic in Florida.

Shane Lowry carded a final round 74 to end up on 1 over par.

=====

RUGBY

Connacht are in Guinness PRO14 action tonight – they’re away to the Scarlets from 8-o’clock

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Navan this afternoon where the first goes to post at five-to-two.