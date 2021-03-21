RUGBY

Ireland beat England 32-points-to-18 to end this year’s Guinness Six Nations campaign on a high.

Keith Earls and Jack Conan both went over the line in the first-half for Andy Farrell’s side.

Captain Johnny Sexton then kicked both conversions as well as six penalties.

Ireland finished with 14 men with Bundee Aki sent off in the 64th minute for a high tackle.

France beat Wales 32-points-to-30 in Paris tonight to end their hopes of a Grand Slam.

The French will win the championship if they beat Scotland with a bonus point on Friday.

The Scots meanwhile beat Italy 52-points-to-10 this afternoon at Murrayfield.

SOCCER

The FA Cup semi-final line up will be completed today.

At half-past-1 Chelsea host Sheffield United in their last eight clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Pensioners are in good form going into this – they’re unbeaten since new manager Thomas Tuchel took over in January.

They’ve also kept a clean sheet in their last six games while the Blades will be hoping to put their terrible Premier League form aside.

At 5-o’clock there’s another all Premier League encounter with Leicester City hosting Manchester United.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still searching for his first trophy since taking over at the club back in December of 2018.

He says while silverware isn’t the only way to track progress, he is looking forward to his first title as boss https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/facupunited.mp3

Manchester City beat Everton 2-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final at Goodison Park.

Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne with the goals for Pep Guardiola’s side in the last 10 minutes.

A 3-0 win over Bournemouth saw Southampton book their place in the last four earlier on.

Brighton beat Newcastle 3-0 in their Premier League game at the Amex this evening.

With the win the Seagulls are six points clear of the relegation zone.

There are two games in the Premier League today.

High flying West Ham host Arsenal at 3-o’clock this afternoon.

A win for the Irons would see them go level on points with fourth placed Chelsea.

Then at half-past-7 Tottenham will look to put their crashing out of the Europa League during the week behind them when they go to Aston Villa.

The hosts are 9th, just four points and one place in the table behind Spurs going into the game.

Celtic host Rangers at 12-o’clock midday in the Scottish Premiership.

It’s the first time the pair have met since Steven Gerrard’s side secured their first title in 10 years two weeks ago.

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy confirmed yesterday that they will not give Rangers a guard of honour at Parkhead.

It finished up 1-1 between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game at the Showgrounds this evening.

Patrick McEleney put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute before Romeo Parkes equalised less than 10 minutes later.

Newly promoted Longford beat Derry City 2-0 thanks to goals from Dylan Grimes and Rhys Gorman.

And Bohemians made the trip to Ballybofey where they lost 1-0 to Finn Harps with Adam Foley finding the back of the net for Ollie Horgan’s side.

GOLF

Matt Jones holds the lead heading into the final day of the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour.

The Australian is at ten-under-par – three clear of JB Holmes and Aaron Wise in second.

Shane Lowry carded a third round of four-over 74 to fall back the field last night.

He sits on three under overall and in a tie for 18th.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at the Curragh this afternoon where the first goes to post at half-past-1.