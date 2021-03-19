HORSE RACING

The Willie Mullins trained Al Boum Photo will bid to join racing legends as he looks to win his third successive Cheltenham Gold Cup today.

Since World War 2, only Cottage Rake, Arkle and Best Mate have won the festival’s biggest race on three occasions.

The nine-year-old will be ridden by Paul Townend once again in today’s feature race at 5-past-3.

The Triumph Hurdle is the first of seven races going to post at 20-past-1.

SOCCER

Tottenham let a 2-0 aggregate lead slip to crash out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage last night.

They were beaten 3-0 after extra-time by Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

Mislav Orsic scored a hat-trick to end Spurs’ hopes in a competition many thought they could go on and win.

Arsenal meanwhile are through to the quarter-finals, Mikel Arteta’s side lost 1-nil to Olympiakos at the Emirates but progress 3-2 overall.

Manchester United will also be in the pot for the last eight draw today.

A Paul Pogba goal saw them beat AC Milan 1-0 in Italy last night meaning they go through 2-1 on aggregate.

And Slavia Prague beat Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox to knock them out.

The new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season gets underway this evening.

Champions Shamrock Rovers host St. Patrick’s Athletic at 7.45 as they begin the defence of their title.

Before that, at 5.45 newly promoted Drogheda United entertain Waterford.

There’s one game in the Premier League tonight with Fulham welcoming Leeds United to Craven Cottage from 8-o’clock.

RUGBY

Having already secured a place in the final, Munster and Leinster are both in Guinness PRO14 action this evening.

Johann van Graan’s side host Benetton in Conference B at Thomond Park from 6 o’clock.

Then at 8.15, reigning champions Leinster entertain the Ospreys at the RDS, while at the same time Ulster take on Zebre at the Kingspan Stadium.

GOLF

Shane Lowry will get his second round at the Honda Classic in Florida underway today from 3 under par.

Matt Jones leads on 9 under.

Padraig Harrington will get his second day underway from 2 over, while Graeme McDowell is way back on 9 over par.