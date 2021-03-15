RUGBY

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says there’s plenty to improve on ahead of next weekend’s final Six Nations game against England.

Andy Farrell’s side got their second win of the campaign yesterday with a 27-24 win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Sexton sealed the win with a late penalty to move Ireland up to second in the table but he says there are a number of areas to work on for next Saturday https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jsexton.mp3

SOCCER

Manchester United remain second in the Premier League following a 1-nil win at home to West Ham last night.

Craig Dawson’s second half own goal was the difference between the sides at Old Trafford.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it was a hard fought three points https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/OGS-12.mp3

Leicester had replaced United in second for a few hours with a 5-nil win over bottom side Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 in the North London derby.

Erik Lamela opened the scoring for Spurs with a rabona finish but he was sent off in the second half.

And Brighton are three points above the relegation zone after a 2-1 win away to Southampton.

Tonight, Liverpool can move into the top six with a win away to Wolves – that game kicks off at 8.

Chelsea successfully defended their Women’s League Cup title with a 6-nil win over Bristol City in the final yesterday.

Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick.

GOLF

Justin Thomas shot a final round 68 to claim a one shot win at the Players Championship in Florida.

The Amercian finished up on 14 under par, one ahead of England’s Lee Westwood.

Shane Lowry finished 8th on 9 under.

HOCKEY

Roisin Upton’s late penalty gave Ireland a 2-1 win over Olympic champions Great Britain in Belfast to set up a series decider tomorrow afternoon.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Punchestown this afternoon where the first goes to post at 5-to-2.