RUGBY

Ireland go in search of their second win of this year’s Guinness Six Nations this afternoon.

Andy Farrell’s side are away to Scotland with action underway at Murrayfield from 3-o’clock.

The hosts won their opening game against England before losing to Wales while Ireland are aiming to build on their win at Italy last time out.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is not expecting an easy afternoon https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Sexton.mp3

SOCCER

The north London derby takes centre stage in the Premier League this afternoon.

Arsenal host Tottenham from half-past-4.

Spurs won 2-nil when the sides met in the league and the Carabao Cup back in December.

Going into the game, the visitors are three places in the table above the hosts and seven points clear of them.

Before that, there’s a south coast derby at St. Mary’s between Southampton and Brighton at lunchtime.

While at 2-o’clock Leicester City host bottom side Sheffield United.

Paul Heckingbottom will take charge of the Blades after it was confirmed yesterday that Chris Wilder was to leave the club by mutual consent.

And there’s a huge clash in the race for top four in the final game of the day when Manchester United entertain West Ham from a-quarter-past-7.

GOLF

Lee Westwood holds the lead heading into the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass this evening.

The Englishman is on 13-under-par, two clear of Bryson DeChambeau in second.

Shane Lowry will start his final round in a tie for 16th at five-under, after a three-under-par third round of 69.

CYCLING

The final stage of the Paris-Nice takes place today.

Carrick-On-Suir native Sam Bennett trails yellow jersey-wearer Primoz Roglic by 18 points.

BOXING

Former undisputed middleweight world champion Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66.

The American passed away suddenly at his home in New Hampshire last night.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Naas this afternoon from half-past-1.

While the first of seven races at Limerick goes to post at a-quarter-to-2.