RUGBY

Joey Carbery got a valuable hour under his belt last night.

He kicked all four conversions and was at the centre of a lot of good Munster did in a 28-10 bonus point win at home to the Scarlets.

It was Carbery’s first start in 14-months.

Meanwhile, Dave Kearney scored a hat-trick of tries for Leinster in a 48-31 win away to Zebre.

This evening sees Connacht play host to Edinburgh, while Ulster are away to the Dragons.

Both games start at 7.35.

France are looking to maintain their Grand Slam hopes in the Six Nations this evening.

They face England at Twickenham, a venue where they haven’t won in 16-years.

Kick off there is at quarter-to-5.

Wales are likely to end the day just one game away from a second Grand Slam in three years.

Wayne Pivac’s side face Italy in Rome.

SOCCER

Dundalk claimed the bragging rights in the season’s traditional curtain-raiser last night.

They beat Shamrock Rovers 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Tallaght Stadium.

A last-gasp goal from Jamal Lascelles rescued a vital point for Newcastle last night.

Steve Bruce’s side drew 1-1 with Aston Villa at St. James’s Park.

Chelsea will look to take another step towards regaining Champions League football when they take on Leeds at Elland Road in today’s lunchtime start.

West Brom’s dwindling survival hopes could be boosted with a win at Crystal Palace from 3,

Seamus Coleman’s set to return for Everton who host Burnley from 5.30.

And at 8, Manchester City can move seventeen points clear at the top with a win away to third-from-bottom Fulham.

GOLF

Shane Lowry’s the last Irishman standing at the Players Championship.

The Clara golfer goes into the weekend on 2-under par, following a disappointing second round of 74.

Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell will be even more disappointed as they both missed the cut.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett will look to reclaim the outright lead in the points race on today’s penultimate stage of the Paris-Nice.

He’ll wear green, but trails yellow jersey-wearer Primoz Roglic by six points.

RACING

The Grade-2 Webster Cup Steeplechase is today’s feature at Navan.

That’s part of an eight-race programme that gets underway at twenty-to-2.