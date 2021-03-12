SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny admits he has “some injury problems in goal” ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph has been ruled out of the games with Serbia and Luxembourg due to hip and thigh issues.

Kenny says he hopes Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher can prove his fitness ahead of the squad being named next week.

The Ireland boss also confirmed last night that Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick won’t be coming out of international retirement.

Arsenal will take a 3-1 lead into the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Olympiacos after an impressive victory in Greece.

Martin Odegaard, Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny were on target for the Gunners.

Tottenham were also winners as Harry Kane scored a brace in their 2-nil victory against Dinamo Zagreb.

Manchester United conceded a last minute equaliser in being held to a 1-all draw by A-C Milan at Old Trafford.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping for an improved display in the second leg https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/OGS-11.mp3

Scottish champions Rangers came from behind to earn a 1-all draw at Slavia Prague.

Relegation-threatened Newcastle United will be looking for their first win in a month when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight.

Kick off is at 8.

Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers raise the curtain on the new League of Ireland season in the President’s Cup at Tallaght Stadium.

Kick off is there is at 7.45pm.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is three shots off the lead heading into day two of golf’s Players Championship in Florida.

The Offaly man signed for a four-under round of 68 last night, with Sergio Garcia the first round leader at seven-under.

Rory McIlroy will be hoping for a much improved showing today after a seven over par round yesterday, while Graeme McDowell tees off later from one-over.

RUGBY

Ireland head-coach Andy Farrell will reveal his team to face Scotland in the Six Nations this morning.

In the Pro 14 later, Joey Carbery starts for Munster against the Scarlets and Leinster are away to Zebre.