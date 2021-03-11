SOCCER

Thirteen-hundred miles from Anfield, Liverpool picked up their first home win of 2021 last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat R-B Leipzig 2-nil in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie to progress 4-nil on aggregate.

Liverpool’s nominal home tie was played in the neutral city of Budapest.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane scored the goals in the second half.

Klopp says Liverpool will try to go as far as they can in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain will join Liverpool in the quarter-final draw.

Despite a Lionel Messi thunderbolt, they held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes to go through 5-2 over the two legs.

Manchester City moved 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 5-2 win over Southampton.

AC Milan are without Zlatan Ibrahimovic as they go up against his former side Manchester United tonight.

The sides meet at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Kick off is at 5.55.

At the same time, newly-crowned Scottish champions Rangers are away to Slavia Prague.

While at 8, Arsenal are away to Olympiakos.

And Tottenham play host to Dinamo (pr: Dee-na-moe) Zagreb.

RACING

Amateur jockey Rob James was last night handed a four-month ban from the sport.

A video emerged last week of James mimicking riding on a recently deceased horse.

James has since apologised for the video, which was recorded in 2016.

The I-H-R-B handed down a 12-month ban from racing, with the last eight months suspended.

There’s a seven-race card at Thurles this afternoon, with the first going to post at 2.30.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are in the field for the Players Championship, which starts today in Florida.

McIlroy won the tournament in 2019, and he tees off at 12.40 Irish time at Sawgrass.

Graeme McDowell is also an early starter, with Shane Lowry beginning his challenge after 6pm.

McIlroy told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that Tiger Woods has been texting him from his hospital bed.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett will look to regain the green jersey on today’s fifth stage of the Paris-Nice.

The Waterford sprinter fell behind overall race leader Primoz Roglic in the points race after a gruelling fourth stage.

Today’s stage is a more benign 200-kilometres which is likely to finish with a sprint into Bollene.