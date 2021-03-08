Manchester City’s 21-game winning run is over after a 2-nil defeat to Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw scored the goals for United to move them back up to second place in the Premier League, 11 points behind City.

Despite the win, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects City to finish the job https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Solskjaer-1.mp3

Champions Liverpool have dropped down to 8th place following a sixth home defeat in a row

Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 1-0 to Fulham, who remain in the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Liverpool says the loss of form is not down to a lack of desire from his players https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/klopp-28.mp3

Two goals each from Gareth Bale and Harry Kane gave Tottenham a 4-1 win at home to Crystal Palace.

It finished scoreless between West Brom and Newcastle, leaving West Brom eight points from safety.

=

This evening, it’s fourth against fifth at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea at home to Everton – kick off is at 6

Then at 8, West Ham will move back into the top five if they win at home to Leeds.

=

Rangers are Scottish champions for the first time in ten years.

Steven Gerrard’s side were crowned champions when Celtic drew nil-all away to Dundee United yesterday.

=====

GOLF

Bryson DeChambeau held off the challenge of Lee Westwood to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational by one shot.

The American finished up on 11 under par at Bay Hill after a final round of 71,

Rory McILroy ended in a share of 10th place on 3 under, while Padraig Harrington finished up on 1 over.

=

Leona Maguire finished in a share of 6th place at the Drive On Championship in Florida.

The Cavan golfer ended up on 5 under par, 10 shots behind the winner Austin Ernst

Stephanie Meadow was 1 over par.

=====

CYCLING

The second stage of the Paris-Nice takes place today where riders will travel into Amilly.

Carrick-On-Suir native Sam Bennett claimed stage one yesterday after an impressive sprint finish.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Leopardstown this afternoon where the first goes to post at 20-past-1.