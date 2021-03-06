RUGBY

Joey Carbery kicked Munster into the final of the Guinness Pro 14.

It was his penalty 12-minutes from time at Thomond Park that saw Munster beat Connacht by 20-points to 17.

The win means Munster seal top spot in Conference B with a pair of games to spare.

Leinster can all-but secure their place in a fourth consecutive final tonight.

Leo Cullen’s side are in Belfast to face their only challengers in Conference A – Ulster.

Kick-off at Kingspan Stadium is at 7.35.

ATHLETICS

Ireland could win a first medal at this week’s European Indoor Athletics Championships tonight.

Bandon sprinter Phil Healy goes into this evening’s 400-metres final having won both her heat and her semi.

That final is underway at 7.25 this evening, Irish time.

Before then, Nadia Power competes in the semi-finals of the women’s 800-metres.

While Mark English and Cian McPhillips go in the semi-finals of the men’s 800.

Just before midday, Sarah Lavin is in the heats of the women’s 60-metre hurdles.

SOCCER

Arsenal are looking to secure back-to-back away wins in the Premier League this lunchtime.

Mikel Arteta’s side make the trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

Southampton have taken just a point from a possible eighteen ahead of their 3 o’clock start away to bottom side Sheffield United.

There’s a West Midlands clash of Aston Villa and Wolves at 5.30.

While Leicester seek a first win in three games as they go to Brighton from 8.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is two-shots off the lead heading into day-3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He shot a 71 yesterday to reach halfway at Bay Hill in 7-under par.

Canadian Corey Conners heads the field on 9-under par.

Padraig Harrington will begin his third round on level par.

RACING

Denise “Sneezy” Foster is set to step in as licensed trainer at Gordon Elliott’s Cullentra yard.

Elliott is banned from racing until September following an I-H-R-B hearing into a picture taken of the trainer sitting on a dead horse in 2019.

The British Horseracing Authority say all horses trained by Elliott must be transferred to another licensed trainer by Monday if they’re to be allowed to compete at Cheltenham or Aintree.

There’s a seven-race card at Navan this afternoon, with the first off at 20-to-2.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is the last Irishman standing at the Gibraltar Open.

The Antrim man faces Iran’s Hossein Vafaei in the last-16 in Milton Keynes.

The first to four will progress to the quarter-finals.