SOCCER

Liverpool suffered a fifth consecutive home defeat for the first time in their 128-year history last night.

Mason Mount’s goal three-minutes before the break gave Chelsea a 1-nil win at Anfield to move fourth in the table.

Everton are right on Chelsea’s shoulder following a 1-nil win of their own at West Brom.

And Tottenham edged Fulham, also on a 1-0 scoreline.

Mick McCarthy’s ten-game unbeaten start as Cardiff boss was rewarded with a new two-year contract last night.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead after round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour in Florida.

He’s 6 under par after a 66 at Bay Hill – and he shares top spot with Corey Conners.

Padraig Harrington is 2 under par, Shane Lowry is 3 over and Graeme McDowell is 7 over par.

McIlroy likes the venue https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rorymc.mp3

RACING

An I-H-R-B Referrals Committee begins hearing evidence this morning regarding Gordon Elliott’s photo controversy.

A picture was leaked online this week of the County Meath trainer sitting taking a call on a dead horse.

He’s lost sponsors, and seen major owners withdraw horses like ‘Envoi Allen’ from his yard.

Elliott has apologised, and is said to be co-operating fully with the disciplinary process.

The Committee is due to begin hearing evidence at 9.30.

ATHLETICS

There’s an early start for Phil Healy at the European Indoor Athletics Championships this morning.

Along with Sophie Becker, and Sharlene Mawdsley, she goes in the heats of the 400-metres.

Nadia Power and Siofra Cleirigh Buttner will look to continue their fine recent form in the 800-metres.

Mark English, Cian McPhillips and John Fitzsimons compete in the men’s 800-metres heats.

RUGBY

Ben Healy celebrates his new contract by starting for Munster in their Pro 14 derby with Connacht tonight.

The Academy out-half forms a half-back partnership with recent Ireland cap Craig Casey.

Joey Carbery is again on the bench for Munster.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has been able to name international trio Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan in his starting fifteen.

Kick-off at Thomond Park is at 25-to-8.