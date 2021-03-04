SOCCER

Manchester United were frustrated in their attempts to eat into Manchester City’s Premier League lead last night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side played out a scoreless draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

It means the gap between leaders City and United is a whopping fourteen points going into Sunday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium.

David McGoldrick gave Stephen Kenny a reminder of what he’ll be missing later this month.

The now former Republic of Ireland striker created and finished the only goal of the game, as Sheffield United beat Aston Villa 1-0.

And Kasper Schmeichel pulled off a string of stunning saves for Leicester, with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes drawing 1-1 at Burnley.

Alisson, Fabinho and possibly Diogo Jota will all return for Liverpool tonight.

The outgoing champions welcome a miserly Chelsea side to Anfield from 8.15.

The visitors have conceded just twice during Thomas Tuchel’s first nine games in charge.

Before that, Tottenham make the trip to Fulham.

And West Brom manager Sam Allardyce plays host to his former employers, Everton.

Norwich City are 10 points clear at the top of the Championship – they beat second placed Brentford 1-nil last night to record a sixth win in a row.

Rangers are one step closer to lifting their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade, after beating Livingston 1-nil.

The league leaders need just four more points to be crowned champions – manager Steven Gerrard was sent to the stands.

He was shown a red card for arguing with the referee after striker Alfredo Morelos was booked for diving.

GOLF

The Arnold Palmer Invitational gets underway on the US PGA Tour at Bay Hill in Florida later today.

Rory McIlroy’s among the earlier starters, teeing off just after 1pm in the company of Tyrrell Hatton and Francesco Molinari.

Shane Lowry’s in a group with Ian Poulter and Kevin Na that go out just before 5.30.

Graeme McDowell’s out around 5.15.

And European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington tees off after 6.

RACING

There’s a six-race card at Clonmel this afternoon with the first off at 2.20.