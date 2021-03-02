RACING

The referalls commitee of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board is likely to address the Gordon Elliott incident later this week.

Elliott is facing a sanction for sitting on a dead horse.

The Meath handler is now banned from sending all horses to Britain pending the outcome of this investigation.

Elliott has apologised to his staff and the racing industry.

He has also defended his record pertaining to animal welfare.

Meanwhile,

There’s a seven-race card at Gowran Park this afternoon.

The card was originally scheduled to take place last week, but was cancelled due to a waterlogged course.

The first goes to post today at 2.20.

SOCCER

Ireland and the UK are to make a joint bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup, a Government spokesman has confirmed.

In a joint statement, the five football associations of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales said that they were delighted to support a prospective bid for the tournament.

The Government spokesman said that the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media would assess the viability of a bid for the tournament with the UK.

There is said to be rival bids from both China and South America with Argentina/Chile/Uraguay and Paraguay also looking to host.

Feasibility work on Ireland’s bid will now be carried out, before the application process opens in 2022.

Junior Sport Minister Jack Chambers, says the finer details of the plan are being worked on

In the Premier League,

A third Richarlison goal in as many games saw Everton record their first home win of 2021 last night.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were 1-nil winners at home to Southampton to move to within two-points of the top four.

Seamus Coleman wasn’t involved for Everton at Goodison Park.

Ancelotti said before the game that the Republic of Ireland captain had picked up a minor problem in training.

The Italian has praised his Brazilian goalscorer.

Wolves stand between Manchester City and a 21st consecutive win in all competitions tonight.

A City win at the Etihad Stadium would see them establish a 15-point lead over neighbours Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has spent the night in jail after he was arrested following a police raid at the club’s stadium.

His former chief of staff Jaume Masferrer has also been detained.

The operation follows last year’s ‘Barcagate’, in which club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players, who were critical of the club and Bartomeu.

Barcelona say they will respect the judicial process.

RUGBY

Discussions will continue today about rearranging the Six Nations meeting of France and Scotland.

The game was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the French camp.

Reports from France last night claimed Top 14 clubs want the game to be played on Thursday March 25th.

It’s expected that the match will be played by the end of this month.