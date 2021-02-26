GAA

The Gaelic Players Association has asked the GAA to remove a motion on cynical fouling from tomorrow’s remote Congress.

The Players’ body say that 70 percent of inter county hurlers and 54 percent of footballers are opposed to the introduction of a sin bin and the awarding of a penalty for cynical fouls inside the 20 metre line and its arc.

The GPA wants the motion to be properly debated.

SOCCER

Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Rangers keenly await today’s Europa League last-16 draw.

But one name absent from the hat is that of Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers’ side lost 2-nil last night at home to Slavia Prague to make their exit by the same scoreline.

Arsenal needed a late goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get them over the line against Benfica.

Manchester United and Real Sociedad drew a blank at Old Trafford, but the hosts’ 4-nil first leg lead meant they were never in danger.

Rangers beat Antwerp 5-2 at Ibrox to progress 9-5 on aggregate.

The last-16 draw will be made at midday.

RUGBY

Joey Carbery makes his return from injury tonight.

He’s set to kick a ball in anger for the first time since January of last year as he’s named among the Munster replacements for their Pro-14 game away to Cardiff.

There’s an 8pm start at the Arms Park.

Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune also make their returns from injury in Ulster’s game at home to Ospreys.

While Bundee Aki is in the Connacht side for their game away to Benetton.

Ireland are gearing up for tomorrow’s Six Nations match with Italy in Rome.

Andy Farrell’s men are looking for their first win of the campaign.

Former international Brian O’Driscoll wants to see more attacking ambition from the team https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BOD-3.mp3

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is three off the lead heading into the second day of the WGC Workday Championship in Florida.

He shot a 3-under par opening round of 69.

Shane Lowry carded a level par round of 72.

Webb Simpson and Matt Fitzpatrick lead jointly on 6-under par.

Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington made nice starts on day one of the Puerto Rico Open.

Power is 3 under and Harrington is 2 under par.

Tommy Gainey leads on 7 under.

RACING

Dundalk’s all-weather track hosts its weekly meeting this evening, with the first on an eight-race card off at 4pm.