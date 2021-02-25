SOCCER

Manchester City’s quest to win an historic quadruple remains on course.

Goals in either half from Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus saw them beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-nil in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

City will look to complete the job in just under three-weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid had a 1-nil win away to ten-man Atalanta.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Leicester and Rangers are all hoping to join Tottenham in the last-16 of the Europa League.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says it’s “amazing” to have Dele Alli back performing at the top level.

The midfielder has been out of favour this season, but starred in their 4-nil Europa League win over Wolfsberger last night – with a goal and two assists.

Tottenham won the tie 8-1 on aggregate.

Mourinho thinks Alli can give them a real boost for the rest of the campaign.

United’s task is easiest of all, taking a 4-nil lead into their second leg with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

Arsenal’s second leg with Benfica is being played in Athens, and they’re tied at a goal apiece.

Leicester and Slavia Prague are goalless heading into their second leg at the King Power Stadium.

And after a thrilling night in Belgium last week, Rangers hold a 4-3 advantage over Antwerp.

The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has sadly drowned in a lake near his holiday home in Brazil.

Jose Becker had been swimming at a dam on his property.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

RUGBY

Ronan Kelleher is set to earn his first Six Nations start when Andy Farrell names his team to face Italy today.

The Leinster hooker is tipped to replace Rob Herring.

Having missed the defeat to France, James Ryan and captain Jonathan Sexton are likely to return.

But it’s unclear whether Conor Murray has sufficiently recovered from a hamstring strain.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are in the field for the WGC Workday Championship, which starts today in Florida.

Padraig Harrington is playing at the Puerto Rico Open.

McIlroy is wishing Tiger Woods well after his car accident on Tuesday.

Olympics

The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will start at the end of next month – which should signal that the Games will go ahead this summer.

It was – at this stage a year ago – that the event was called off because of coronavirus.

Organisers have published a list of rules for the relay, including face mask wearing and no cheering from fans.

They’ve also warned the route or runners could change without much notice.

Separately, It looks like the Australian city of Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympic Games after being named the International Olympic Committee’s preferred candidate.

The decision comes before several expected rival cities had even publicly developed plans.

The IOC’s new bidding process is aiming to avoid expensive losing campaigns.

RACING

Willie Mullins has led the tributes to trainer Tom Foley, who passed away yesterday aged 74.

The County Carlow native saddled Danoli to victory in the Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in 1994.

Today, There’s a seven-race card at Thurle, with the first off at 2.20.