SNOOKER

Antrim’s Jordan Brown completed one of snooker’s greatest ever shocks last night, as he beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final of the Welsh Open.

The 33 year old held his nerve to win 9-8 against the world champion in the final at Celtic Manor.

The world number 81 is the lowest ranked player to win a Ranking Event title for 28 years on the professional tour.

Brown came close to losing his tour card a number of months ago, but says he never stopped believing in himself https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/brown-1.mp3

GAA

Recently crowned Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton says he believes Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton will be back for a 21st senior football campaign in 2021.

As he has in recent seasons, Cluxton has kept his powder dry in the off-season on whether he will continue to hold fort between the sticks for the All-Ireland champions.

The 39 year old missed out on his seventh All-Star award at the weekend, with Cavan keeper Raymond Galligan getting the nod.

But his teammate Fenton picked up his second Footballer of the Year crown, and says his recent interactions with his captain lead him to believe he’ll be back this season.

SOCCER

Manchester City are maintaining their ominous march towards the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side picked up an 18th straight victory in all competitions, maintaining their 10 point lead over Manchester rivals United at the top of the pile.

Raheem Sterling’s goal on 77 seconds helped them to a 1-0 victory against Arsenal yesterday.

Guardiola says his players deserve huge credit for maintaining that record across some really difficult fixtures https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pep-10.mp3

United and Leicester City kept pace with the leaders with wins of their own yesterday.

United shrugged off a poor first half to see off relegation-threatened Newcastle 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes was again on target, for his 15th of the season.

Harvey Barnes and James Maddison scored first half goals, as Leicester continued their great away form with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

But Tottenham couldn’t arrest their desperate form, losing 2-1 away to West Ham, who returned to the Champions League places.

Jose Mourinho’s side have now picked up just three points from a possible 18.

Meanwhile there’s one game this evening in the Premier League, as Brighton host rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium.

GOLF

American Max Homa has won the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour, beating Tony Finau in a playoff at Riviera.

Homa and Finau finished in a share of the lead on 12 under last night, with overnight leader Sam Burns having to settle for second place.

But a birdie 3 for Homa on the second playoff hole saw him lift his second title on the tour.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon with the first going to post at five-to-two.