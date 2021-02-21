TENNIS

Novak Djokovic is savouring an 18th Grand Slam title.

The world number one overcame the challenge of Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in this morning’s Australian Open final.

He strolled to a 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 win.

It’s a third Australian Open title in a row for Djokovic – and a ninth in total.

GOLF

American Sam Burns holds a two shot lead ahead of the final day the Genesis Invitational.

He is at ten under par with five holes of his third round left to complete, after play was suspended on day three due to darkness.

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick – who has one hole of his third round to play – is two shots back on eight under.

GAA

Dublin’s Brian Fenton and Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty have been named the Footballer and Hurler of the Year respectively at the 2020 PwC GPA All-Star Awards.

The Young Player of the Year awards went to Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody and Mayo’s Oisin Mullin respectively.

Hegarty also picked up his first All-Star award on the night and the recognition tops off an extraordinary year for him.

He was named man of the match in Limerick’s All-Ireland final win over Waterford after he scored seven points from play.

Meanwhile, Brian Fenton got the nod for Footballer of the Year for the second time after also winning the award back in 2018.

The Raheny clubman won his sixth All-Ireland medal in a row in December of last year and maintains his record of never losing a championship game.

All-Ireland champions Limerick have swept up at the 2020 PwC GPA All-Star Awards.

A record-equaling nine of John Kiely’s side were included in the team of the year after they won their second All-Ireland in three years.

All-Ireland finalists Waterford won three with Clare, Galway, and Kilkenny all receiving one.

The team in full that was named via a virtual ceremony on Saturday evening was:

Goalkeeper

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick – Effin)

Defenders

2. Seán Finn (Limerick – Bruff)

3. Dan Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane)

4. Daithí Burke (Galway – Turloughmore)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick – Patrickswell)

6. Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford – Clashmore Kinsalebeg)

7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick – Kildimo Pallaskenry)

Midfielders

8. Jamie Barron (Waterford – Fourmilewater)

9. Tony Kelly (Clare – Ballyea)

Forwards

10. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick – St Patrick’s)

11. Cian Lynch (Limerick – Patrickswell)

12. Tom Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick – Patrickswell)

14. TJ Reid (Kilkenny – Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. Stephen Bennett (Waterford – Ballysaggart).

RUGBY

Munster beat Edinburgh 22-points-to-10 in the Guinness PRO14 at Murrayfield this evening.

Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes went over the line for the visitors while JJ Hanrahan scored two conversions and a penalty.

With the win they are 9 points clear at the top of Conference B.

Connacht meanwhile beat Cardiff Blues 32-17 in Galway, to remain second.

Alex Wootton scored two tries for Andy Friend’s side to make him the competition’s top try scorer with nine.

SOCCER

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will have a scan today to determine the extent of the injury that forced him off in the Merseyside derby with Everton yesterday evening.

His side lost the game 2-nil.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said after the game the injury appeared to be in the groin area.

***

Mikel Arteta will be reunited with his old boss Pep Guardiola this afternoon.

His Arsenal side host leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

City won 4-1 when the sides met in the Carabao at the Emirates in December.

Arteta is not expecting an easy afternoon https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sunarteta.mp3

Kick-off in north London is at half-past-4.

Elsewhere, there’s a London derby at 12-o’clock when European hopefuls West Ham host Tottenham.

At 5-past-2 Aston Villa entertain Leicester City.

And then in the final game of the day Manchester United and struggling Newcastle meet at Old Trafford from 7-o’clock.

***

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers host Dundee United at 3-o’clock.

A win for Steven Gerrard’s side would see them extend their lead at the top of the table to 18 points, at least until Celtic go to Ross County at half-past-7.

SNOOKER

Antrim’s Jordan Brown faces Ronnie O’Sullivan in the Welsh Open final this afternoon.

Brown has never been beyond the last eight of a ranking event before while O’Sullivan is aiming to win the competition for a fifth time.