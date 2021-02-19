SOCCER

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt his Manchester United team were back to being themselves last night.

They thrashed Real Sociedad 4-nil to put one foot in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice in the neutral venue of Turin.

United lost in the semi finals of the competition last season and Solskjaer is hoping to pick up the trophy this time around https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/unitedeuropa.mp3

Bukayo Saka’s away goal could prove crucial for Arsenal, who drew 1-1 with Benfica in Rome.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Gareth Bale could have earned himself a rare start in the Premier League this weekend.

The Welshman scored one and assisted another in a 4-1 victory over the Austrians of Wolfsberg in Budapest.

Elsewhere, Leicester drew 0-0 with Slavia Prague in the Czech capital.

But arguably the game of the night was in Belgium, where a last-minute penalty handed Rangers a 4-3 win away to Antwerp.

The second legs of all those ties will be played next Thursday.

Twelfth meets eleventh in the Premier League tonight.

Wolves welcome Leeds to Molineux where there’s an eight o’clock start.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington both struggled on day one of the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour in California.

McIlroy is 2 over par and Harrington is 4 over after their opening rounds.

American Sam Burns leads on 7 under.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic says he’ll have the popcorn out for this morning’s Australian Open semi-final.

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev plays the fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for the right to play the defending champion in Sunday’s final in Melbourne.

RUGBY

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says he’s been waiting for the opportunity to play brothers Ross and Harry Byrne together.

Harry starts at out-half, and Ross in the centre for tonight’s Pro 14 game away to the Dragons.

Elsewhere, Kieran Treadwell becomes Ulster’s latest centurion as they face Glasgow in Scotstoun.

Both games kick off at 7.35.

RACING

The all-weather track at Dundalk hosts an eight-race card later.

The first is off at 4.