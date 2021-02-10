TENNIS

World number one Novak Djokovic has beaten American Frances Tiafoe in 4 sets in their Australian Open second round match in Melbourne.

Third seed Dominic Thiem has defeated Dominik Koepfer in straight sets.

A little later, Nick Kyrgios (pr: Kiri-oss) faces 29th seed Ugo Humbert.

Serena Williams is into the third round of the ladies singles after she saw off Nina Stojanovic in straight sets.

However, Petra Kvitova and Bianca Andreescu were knocked out.

SOCCER

An extra time goal from Scott McTominay gave Manchester United a 1-0 win over West Ham in their FA Cup fifth round tie at Old Trafford last night.

Tallaght teenager Mipo Odubeko was given a 48-minute run out by Hammers manager David Moyes.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his players showed character.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth reached the FA Cup quarter finals for just the second time in their history.

The Championship side were 2-nil winners away to Burnley.

Four more quarter final places are up for grabs tonight.

First up, Premier League leaders Manchester City are away to in-form Championship side Swansea from 5.30.

There’s a 7.30 start to the all Premier League meeting of Leicester City and Brighton.

At the same time, Sheffield United entertain Championship mid-table side Bristol City.

Then at 8.15, Everton play host to Tottenham.

In the Scottish Premiership this evening, Celtic go to St Mirren.

RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony will be free to return for Ireland’s final Six Nations game of the campaign against England.

The flanker was handed a three-game ban following the red card he received in last weekend’s defeat to Wales.

O’Mahony will miss this Sunday’s game with France, as well as matches against both Scotland and Italy.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington is isolating having become the fifth player this year on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19.

The European Ryder Cup captain has been forced to withdraw from this week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.