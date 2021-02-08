RUGBY

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is confident his side can bounce back from the disappointment of yesterday’s defeat to Wales in the Six Nations.

14-man Ireland were beaten 21-16 in Cardiff – Peter O’Mahony was sent off in the opening 15 minutes

Farrell says his players have the right attitude to get back on track against France at the Aviva Stadium next Sunday:

SOCCER

Manchester City have a five point lead at the top of the Premier League after a 4-1 win over champions Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.

lLkay Gundogan scored twice for City after missing a first half penalty – Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden were also on target for the visitors.

The defeat leaves Liverpool in fourth place and 10 points off top spot.

It was City’s first win at Anfield since 2003 and first for manager Pep Guardiola:

Chelsea are up to fifth place, one point behind Liverpool thanks to a 2-1 win away to bottom side Sheffield United

Tottenham got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over struggling West Brom in London while Wolves and Leicester played out a scoreless draw at Molineux (pron: Mol-in-you).

Tonight, Leeds host Crystal Palace at 8-o’clock – a win for either side would move them up to 10th place.

Republic of Ireland international Megan Connolly scored the winner for Brighton as they ended Chelsea’s 33-game unbeaten run in the Women’s Super League

Connolly scored directly from a corner in the 78th minute to give Brighton a 2-1 win.

TENNIS

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic is in first round action later on day one of the Australian Open.

Seven time winner Serena Williams and 2019 champion Naomi Osaka are both into the second round.

The first of this year’s Grand Slam tournaments is being played at Melbourne Park with around 50 percent of the normal spectator capacity.

GOLF

Brooks Koepka shot a final round 65 to claim a one shot win at the Phoenix Open in dramatic fashion last night.

The American finished up on 19 under par. Best of the Irish was Rory McIlroy who carded a round of 64 to end up on 13 under par and in a share of 13th place.

Meanwhile Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International on the European Tour yesterday. The Masters Champion carded a final round 68 to finish 15 under par and taking home a top prize of almost half a million euro.

Shane Lowry finished best of the Irish in Saudi Arabia, finishing on 5 under par in a tie for 29th. Graeme McDowell had a disappointing end on 1 over par in tie for 66th.

American Football

Tom Brady has won his seventh Super Bowl title as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in Florida overnight.

At 43, he’s the oldest player in the history of the event.

Brady switched from the New England Patriots for this season and has taken the Buccaneers to the NFL showpiece for the first time since 2003.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Brady says he will be back next season.

RACING

Fairyhouse gets the go ahead this afternoon after this morning’s track inspection.

The going at the Meath Track is Heavy.

First of an 8 race card goes to post at 12:50.

Wednesday’s card at Fairyhouse, due to take place on the inside track has been abandoned this morning, the track is waterlogged and won’t be fit for racing come Wednesday

Cross Channel

Both Carlisle and Plumpton have fallen victim to the weather, both meetings have been abandoned due to Frozen tracks.

Newcastle is Standard to Slow, they race from 12:25

While evening racing is from Wolverhampton, the going is standard and the first is off at 4:30.