GAELIC GAMES

It’s feared the All Ireland finals will be delayed until August.

With the country set to remain under level 5 coronavirus restrictions, it will have a serious impact on the GAA calendar.

The GAA suspended all activity – even elite games – for the latest countrywide lockdown.

This year’s All Ireland finals were due to be played in July.

But with the National Leagues unlikely to start on time, competitions will be shunted to later in the year.

Paul Murphy was last night confirmed as the new Kerry senior football captain.

He replaces East Kerry teammate David Clifford.

Daniel Collins will skipper the Kingdom’s senior hurlers.

SOCCER

A late flurry of goals saw Tottenham Hotspur progress to the FA Cup fifth round last night.

They fell behind to Championship side Wycombe in the first half.

But Gareth Bale’s goal made sure they went into the second half level.

Two late Tanguy Ndombele strikes then put the gloss on a 4-1 win for Jose Mourinho’s side.

It was the first time Bale played a full 90 minutes since his return to Spurs.

Mourinho was happy with his performance https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/josebale.mp3

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed his West Brom counterpart Sam Allardyce as a ‘genius’.

The sides meet tonight at the Hawthorns where a City win would send them to the top of the Premier League.

Kick off there is at 8.15.

At the same time, there’s a re-run of an FA Cup tie, with Southampton hosting the side they beat at the weekend – Arsenal.

There’s a 6pm start to the London derby meeting of Crystal Palace and West Ham.

While Newcastle are on a run of eight league games without a win ahead of the visit of Leeds United to St. James’s Park.

RUGBY

Stuart Lancaster has laughed off speculation regarding his future.

The former England head coach sees his deal with Leinster expire in the summer.

But Lancaster says he’s still very happy at the province, with talks about an extension ongoing.

RACING

Today’s meeting at Down Royal has been cancelled as parts of the track are unfit for racing due to frost.