Soccer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got his first win over Liverpool as Manchester United manager yesterday.

Bruno Fernandes came off the bench to score the winner as United beat Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford in their FA Cup fourth round tie

With United also top of the Premier League, Solskjaer says confidence is high https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/OGS-9.mp3

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he hasn’t seen any problems with confidence from his attacking players.

They haven’t scored in their last four Premier League games but Klopp expects the goals will return in the top flight https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jk-8.mp3

United will host West Ham in the fifth round.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will face Barnsley next after they beat Luton Town 3-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Everton beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Yerry Mina.

Leicester came from behind to beat Championship side Brentford 3-1 to set up an all Premier League clash with Brighton.

And Kevin Long was on target for Burnley in their 3-0 win away to Fulham.

Tonight, Championship side Wycombe host Tottenham at Adams Park from a-quarter-to-8.

=====

RUGBY

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will name his training squad today for their opening Guinness Six Nations game against Wales on the 7th of February.

Johnny Sexton will be included despite being taken off just before the hour mark in Leinster’s PRO14 win over Munster on Saturday.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said it was “precautionary” but his hamstring problem will be assessed by the Irish medics this week.

Peter O’Mahony, who was also forced off at Thomond Park, is set to be fit for the trip to Cardiff.

=

Connacht lost 26-20 to the Ospreys despite leading by 12 points at half time at the Sportsground

The result leaves Andy Friend’s side 11 points behind leaders Munster in Conference B.

=====

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Last year’s winners Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in thiis year’s Superbowl in two weeks time.

The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game, while Tom Brady and the Buccaneers saw off the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship.

Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl and will be aiming for his seventh win.