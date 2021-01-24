SOCCER

Manchester United and Liverpool meet again this evening, just a week after their Premier League stalemate at Anfield.

The pair face each other at five-o’clock in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Both managers are expected to make changes to how their sides will line out.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he was happy with how they played last week and wants to see a similar style of performance

Elsewhere today, Chelsea host Luton Town at lunchtime,

Fulham entertain Burnley at half-past-2 while at the same time Leicester City are away to Brentford.

And at 8-o’clock tonight Everton and Sheffield Wednesday meet at Goodison Park.

Manchester City had to come from behind to beat Cheltenham Town 3-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Alfie May put the League Two side ahead just before the hour mark and it lookd like a massive shock might be on the cards.

It wasn’t to be though with Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres all scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side in the last 10 minutes at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Aston Villa have beaten Newcastle 2-0 in the day’s only Premier League game.

Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore with the goals for the hosts in the first-half at Villa Park.

With the three points Dean Smith’s side go 8th in the table.

RUGBY

Leinster came from behind to beat Munster 13 points to 10 in their Guinness PRO14 derby at Thomond Park.

Jordan Larmour went over the line for the visitors with Ross Byrne scoring the conversion and Johnny Sexton sending two penalties through the posts.

The result means that Leo Cullen’s side are just one point behind Ulster at the top of Conference A, with a game in hand.

Connacht host the Ospreys in the Guinness PRO14 from 3-o’clock this afternoon.

Dave Heffernan coming into the starting 15 is one of seven changes Andy Friend has made to his side that lost to Munster two weeks ago.

Bundee Aki is named on the bench after recovering from a knee injury with Abraham Papali’i also among the replacements following a recent suspension.

RACING

Following further light snow and with no improvement in conditions, the fixture at Thurles has been cancelled.

An initial inspection was carried out early this morning at the Tipperary track when it was decided to have a further look at 9am due to a covering of snow on the track.

Officials made the call before that scheduled second inspection, however, with conditions failing to improve.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Conor McGregor suffered a T-K-O defeat after two minutes and 32 seconds in the second round against Dustin Poirier ((PRON: pwar-ee-ay)) at U-F-C 257 in Abu Dhabi.

With this result – Poirier avenges his 2014 knockout loss to McGregor and potentially sets up a lightweight championship bout against Michael Chandler, who beat Dan Hooker on Saturday in the U-A-E.