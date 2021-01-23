SOCCER

Mick McCarthy says he wants to put smiles back on Cardiff players’ faces.

He’s been appointed the new manager at the Championship side until the end of the season following the sacking of Neil Harris.

McCarthy’s new job comes just sixteen days after he was sacked by APOEL Nicosia.

======

Wolves were made to work for a place in the FA Cup fifth round by lowly Chorley Town last night.

A first half goal from Vitinha gave the Premier League side a 1-nil away to the team currently ninth in the National League North.

The only all-Premier League tie of the day starts today’s programme of fourth round ties.

Southampton welcome Arsenal to St. Mary’s from 8.15.

Three top flight sides will be hoping to avoid defeat to lower league opposition from 3.

Brighton entertain League One Blackpool.

Another League one side – Plymouth – make the long trip to Sheffield United.

While West Ham welcome Doncaster to the London Stadium.

Manchester City are away to League Two opposition from 5.30, with Pep Guardiola’s side taking on Cheltenham Town.

==

There is one game in the Premier League this evening.

Newcastle are on a run of nine games without a win ahead of their game away to Aston Villa.

It’s a milestone day for Steven Gerrard as he takes charge of his 150th Rangers match this afternoon.

A victory for the Scottish Premiership leaders at Ross County would take them 23 points clear of nearest challengers Celtic – though they will have played three games more.

RUGBY

Munster and Leinster rekindle their rivalry this evening.

The game will be a final real opportunity to impress Ireland head coach Andy Farrell before he names his Six Nations squad.

Garry Ringrose returns from a broken jaw to start in the Leinster centre.

While CJ Stander will make his 150th appearance for Munster.

Kick-off at Thomond Park is at 7.35.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is one shot off the lead on day three of the Abu Dhabi H-S-B-C Championship.

He’s nine-under-par after seven holes, with Rafa Cabrero Bello and Tyrrell Hatton joint top of the leaderboard on ten-under.

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is one-under midway through his round.

RACING

Today’s race card at Navan has been cancelled due to heavy frost on the track.

The decision was taken to call off the seven race fixture after an inspection at the Meath venue this morning.

The Grade One Matchbook Betting Exchange Clarence House is the highlight of today’s meeting at Ascot.

OLYMPICS

With the Tokyo Olympics due to start six months from today, organisers are adamant the Games will go ahead.

Japanese officials have denied claims the event will be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee is also clear in its message, with President Thomas Bach saying there’s “no plan B”.