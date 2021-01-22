SOCCER

An Ashley Barnes penalty put an end to Liverpool’s near four-year unbeaten home record in the Premier League.

Burnley came away from Anfield with a 1-nil victory last night to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Liverpool have now gone four top flight games without a goal, and five without a win.

The champions are six-points adrift of leaders Manchester United at the midway point of the season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is taking responsibility https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Jurgen-Klopp-1.mp3

Chorley Town will look to continue their giant-killing run in the FA Cup tonight.

The non league club beat Derby in the third round to earn tonight’s visit of Premier League Wolves to Victory Park.

The last time the sides met in the Cup 35-years ago, Chorley won 3-nil in a second replay.

Two promotion hopefuls meet in the Championship tonight.

Stoke entertain fourth-placed Watford with kick-off at 7.45.

OLYMPICS

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said the country is determined to host the Olympics.

Local organisers have pushed back on a report in the Times of London that the games will have to be cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said yesterday there was no reason to believe the games would not go ahead.

If the Summer Games were not able to be held, it’s expected they would be cancelled.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy leads the Abu Dhabi Championship with round 2 now underway.

The County Down star carded an opening round of 64 and tees off at 10.15 Irish time.

On 8 under par, he’s a shot in front of Tyrrell Hatton.

Padraig Harrington is 2 under par.

Graeme McDowell is even par in the early stages of his second round.

Shane Lowry has work to do to make the cut from 3 over.

GAELIC GAMES

Paul Mannion last night became the latest Dublin footballer to leave the panel.

It remains to be seen if the 27 year old Kimacud Crokes forward will return, or follow in the footsteps of Michael Darragh MacAuley and Paddy Andrews in retiring.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card on the all-weather track at Dundalk this evening.

The first is off at 4.