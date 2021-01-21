SOCCER

Manchester United are top of the Premier League this morning after a 2-1 win over Fulham last night.

Paul Pogba scored a brilliant winner for the Red Devils, and his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the Frenchman’s overall play.

Edinson Cavani was also on the mark as United won their 8th game on the road this season.

Manchester City remain a point behind United in second place following a 2-0 defeat of Aston Villa.

Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan (PR: Gundo-whan) scored the goals in the second half.

Tonight, fourth placed Liverpool host Burnley at Anfield.

Joel Matip may return for the Reds, with the match to kick off at 8pm.

Liverpool are without a win in four top flight matches, and manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping that will change after Manchester United earned a point on Merseyside last weekend.

In the Scottish Premiership last night, Celtic were held to a 2-2 draw by Livingston.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has made a great start on day one of the European Tour’s Abu Dhabi Championship.

The County Down star was 7 under par through 15 holes one shot ahead of England’s Tyrell Hatton.

Padraig Harrington was even par after 13 holes.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell tee off later this morning.

CRICKET

Afghanistan are 95 for no wicket against Ireland in their one day international in Abu Dhabi.

The matches are part of the ICC’s World Cup Super League.

HORSE RACING

Grand National winning jockey David Mullins has retired from the sport at the age of 24.

Mullins rode ‘Rule the World’ to win the Aintree showpiece in 2016.

He felt his heart wasn’t in professional riding any more and will now concentrate on buying and selling horses.