SOCCER

Leicester City are top of the Premier League table.

Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison gave them a 2-nil win at home to Chelsea last night.

A fifth defeat in eight Premier League games has heaped further pressure on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers isn’t getting carried away by his team’s lofty position.

West Brom had a night to forget on all fronts at West Ham.

A 2-1 defeat leaves them five points from safety, having played two more games than the two sides directly above them.

They’re also facing a Premier League investigation.

Before last night’s encounter, manager Sam Allardyce said Robert Snodgrass had been left out of his side due to an agreement with West Ham.

Southampton will host Arsenal in round 4 of the FA Cup.

A much changed Saints side beat Shrewsbury 2-nil last night.

Leicester’s grip on the Premier League summit may be a brief one.

Both Manchester clubs have the chance to go top tonight.

First up are City at home to Aston Villa from 6pm.

United are away to Fulham from 8.15.

Celtic will hope to put a disappointing spell behind them when they face Livingston in the Scottish Premiership tonight.

Kick off is at 8.15.

Kevin Zefi is set to complete his move to Inter Milan.

The 15 year old attacking player lined out for Shamrock Rovers Two last season and is a regular with the Republic of Ireland Under 15 squad.

GOLF

Tiger Woods has had back surgery for a fifth time.

The 15-time major winner is expected to make a ‘full recovery’ – after an operation to remove a pressurised disc fragment.

The procedure, which was pinching his nerve, will mean he misses at least the next two planned tournaments.

GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny’s Colin Fennelly is to take a year out of the inter county hurling game.

His move follows the retirements of Paul Murphy and Ger Aylward on Noreside in recent days.

Mick Bohan is to remain on as Dublin women’s football manager.

In his second spell in charge, he’s led the Dubs to four All Ireland titles, three Leinster titles and a national league.

RACING

The all-weather track at Dundalk hosts an eight-race card this evening.

The first goes to post at quarter-to-4.