SOCCER

Arsenal beat Newcastle United 3-0 in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in North London as the Gunners extended their unbeaten run to six games.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says victories generate momentum https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/30arsenal.mp3

Newcastle have now not won in 9 matches in all competitions.

They are seven points above the drop zone.

Boss Steve Bruce knows it’s a tough spell https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/newcastle.mp3

Leicester City will go top of the Premier League tonight, should they defeat Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

That game kicks off at 8.15.

West Ham United take on West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium from 6pm.

In the FA Cup third round, Southampton host Shrewsbury Town.

James McClean is back in the Stoke squad for tonight’s Championship trip to Rotherham.

The Republic of Ireland winger was suspended by the club and fined a week’s wages for breaking COVID 19 rules.

RUGBY

Leinster’s Tadhg Furlong is returning to full fitness ahead of the start of the Six Nations after nearly a year out of the game with back and calf injuries.

He will not be considered though for this weekend’s Pro 14 match with Munster.

AUSSIE RULES

Brid Stack has started the process of rehabilitation.

The 11-time All Ireland winner with Cork suffered a fracture of the C-7 vertebra on her first appearance for Greater Western Sydney Giants.

Stack is expected to make a full recovery.

Adelaide Crows midfielder Ebony Marinoff will face an A-F-L-W tribunal for her role in the collision.

HORSE RACING

There’s a seven race card over jumps at Clonmel today.

The first is off at 1.05.