Manchester United remain top of the Premier League table following their nil-all draw with Liverpool at Anfield.
Champions Liverpool had the chance to go top on goal difference but Jurgen Klopp’s side are now without a win in four league games.
The Liverpool manager expects results to turn soon
Manchester City closed gap on United to two points with a 4-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.
John Stones scored twice, while Ilkay Gundogan (pr: ILL-kye Gun-da-wan) and Raheem Sterling were also on target for City, who have a game in hand over United.
City boss Pep Guardiola is refusing to get carried away by talk of the title
Tottenham are up to fifth place and just four points off top spot following a 3-1 win away to bottom side Sheffield United.
Serge Aurier, Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele (pr: Tangy En-dom-ba-lay) scored the goals for Spurs.
=
Tonight, Arsenal host Newastle at the Emirates from 8.00.
Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil could complete his transfer to Fenerbahce today.
The midfielder is in Turkey, where he’ll undergo a medical later.
=====
CRICKET
Ireland are taking on the UAE in Abu Dhabi in their final One Day International, which the hosts lead 1-0.
=====
SNOOKER
China’s Yan Bingtao beat John Higgins by 10 frames to 8 to become the youngest Masters champion in 26 years.
It’s also a first major title for the 20-year-old.
=====
GOLF
Kevin Na shot a final round 65 to claim a one shot win at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American finished up on 21 under par – one ahead of Chris Kirk and Joaquin Niemann.
=====
RACING
There’s a seven race card at Punchestown this afternoon where the first goes to post at five-past-one.