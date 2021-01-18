Manchester United remain top of the Premier League table following their nil-all draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Champions Liverpool had the chance to go top on goal difference but Jurgen Klopp’s side are now without a win in four league games.

The Liverpool manager expects results to turn soon https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jklopp-5.mp3

Manchester City closed gap on United to two points with a 4-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

John Stones scored twice, while Ilkay Gundogan (pr: ILL-kye Gun-da-wan) and Raheem Sterling were also on target for City, who have a game in hand over United.

City boss Pep Guardiola is refusing to get carried away by talk of the title https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pepcity-1.mp3

Tottenham are up to fifth place and just four points off top spot following a 3-1 win away to bottom side Sheffield United.

Serge Aurier, Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele (pr: Tangy En-dom-ba-lay) scored the goals for Spurs.

=

Tonight, Arsenal host Newastle at the Emirates from 8.00.

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil could complete his transfer to Fenerbahce today.

The midfielder is in Turkey, where he’ll undergo a medical later.

=====

CRICKET

Ireland are taking on the UAE in Abu Dhabi in their final One Day International, which the hosts lead 1-0.

=====

SNOOKER

China’s Yan Bingtao beat John Higgins by 10 frames to 8 to become the youngest Masters champion in 26 years.

It’s also a first major title for the 20-year-old.

=====

GOLF

Kevin Na shot a final round 65 to claim a one shot win at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The American finished up on 21 under par – one ahead of Chris Kirk and Joaquin Niemann.

=====

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Punchestown this afternoon where the first goes to post at five-past-one.