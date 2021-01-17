SOCCER

One of the biggest rivalries in the world will be renewed this afternoon.

Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield in the Premier League at half-past-4.

Going into the game Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are three points ahead of their opponents at the top of the league.

Reds manager Jürgen Klopp though says their focus at this stage is not on the table. https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sunklopp-1.mp3

Dodie Constable, Man Utd supporter https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1_-Dodie-Constable.mp3

Before that game, bottom side Sheffield United will look to build on their first win of the season during the week when they entertain Tottenham.

Spurs are looking for their first away win in the league since early November.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 2-o’clock.

At a quarter-past-7 Manchester City host Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on a good run of form recently and have won their last seven games in all competitions.

Palace meanwhile come into the tie off the back of a midweek draw with Arsenal.

***

Rangers can go 23 points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership today.

Steven Gerrard’s side are away to Motherwell from 12-o’clock this afternoon.

SNOOKER

Yan Bingtao will look to cause a major upset in today’s Masters final.

He takes on two-time winner John Higgins in Milton Keynes.

The 20-year-old can become the youngest player to win the tournament since Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed victory at the age of 19 in 1995.

Higgins was last champion in 2006.

The decider gets underway at 1 o’clock.

AFL

Former Cork star Brid Stack has been hospitalised after sustaining an injury with AFL Women’s side Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The club says Stack ‘has been taken to hospital following spinal precaution protocols’.

The collision leading to the injury occurred in the closing stages of a practice match against Adelaide.

GOLF

Brandon Steele holds a two-shot lead ahead of today’s final round at the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

The American shot a nine-under 61 yesterday to lead on 18-under-par.

Kevin Na and Joaquin Niemenn are two shots adrift in second on 16-under.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Punchestown this afternoon where the first goes to post at 10-to-1.

The Willie Mullins trained Ganapathi, with Paul Townend on board, is expected to go off the favourite in the feature race of the day – the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle – at 20-past-1.