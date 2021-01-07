SOCCER

The 2021 Carabao Cup will be won by either Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City booked their place in April’s final against Spurs via a 2-nil victory away to Manchester United last night.

The City goals came from John Stones and Fernandinho.

It’s the fourth season in a row that City have reached the Carabao Cup final, and they’ve won the last three.

Guardiola dedicated the win to City legend Colin Bell, who died this week.

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic last night apologised for breaking COVID-19 regulations.

The midfielder was pictured with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on New Year’s Eve.

Milivojevic says he let the club down, and has promised a donation to the NHS.

Forty Premier League players and coaching staff members in the past week alone tested positive for coronavirus.

GAELIC GAMES

Eyes will turn to Mayo again today, in anticipation of yet another retirement from the senior football panel.

Seamie O’Shea yesterday became the fourth member of James Horan’s squad to call it a day.

The Breaffy man insists that Mayo football remains in good hands despite the number of experienced players walking away.

GOLF

The PGA Tour resumes today with the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui.

With Rory McIlroy opting not to travel, there’s no Irish involvement in Hawaii this week.

The feature group goes out at 10.30pm Irish time, with Masters champion Dustin Johnson playing alongside Justin Thomas.

RACING

Following an 8am inspection, Today’s card at Clonmel has been cancelled as parts of the Tipperary track are frozen.