Soccer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their turnaround in form is allowing his team to play with the “handbrake off”.

They thrashed Premier League strugglers West Brom 4-nil to extend their winning run to three matches.

Arteta says the performance wasn’t far off what he’s looking for from his side.

In the 5:30 game last night, Irelands Aaron Connolly scored for Brighton in a high scoring 3 all draw with Wolves at the Amex.

Having gone 1-0 up, Brighton trailed 3-1 at half time, Wolves goals coming through Saiss, Burn and Ruben Neves.

But Brighton refused to be beaten and Maupay’s penalty followed by a Lewis Dunk leveller ensured both sides left with a point.

—

In the late game in the championship last night, Bournemouth climbed to 3rd in the table, that’s after beating stoke by 1 goal to nil.



Rugby

Munster were defeated by Ulster last night in their first game of the new year.

Ulster extended their winning run in the league to 10 games with a 15-10 victory at Kingspan Stadium.

Wingers Matt Faddes and Ethan McIlroy grabbed Ulster’s tries in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

Darren Sweetnam made a welcome return for Munster off the bench and scored a try in the closing stages to secure Munster a losing bonus point.

But the story of the night came from the RDS, where Connacht beat Leinster in Dublin for the first time in 19 years.

Jack Carty scored two ties and Alex Wooton and Tom Daly also crossed the whitewash as the western province secured a bonus-point 35-24 win at the R-D-S.

Scott Penny, Ryan Baird, Ed Byrne and Luke McGrath scored tries for Leinster, who remain in second-place behind Ulster in Conference A.



DARTS

Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson have booked their spots in tomorrow’s P-D-C World Darts Championship final.

Price came back from 3 sets to 1 down to defeat Stephen Bunting 6-4 in their semi-final tonight.

While two-time champion Anderson beat Dave Chisnall 6-3 in the second last-four tie.

Racing

Fairyhouse has passed an early morning inspection and the 7 race card goes ahead as planned.

The going is Heavy and the first is off at 12:40.

Cross Channel

Plumpton is Soft, they are off at 12:18

Catterick, Soft, heavy in place, 12:27

Southwell is Standard, off at 12:35