SOCCER

Manchester United are level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool thanks to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford last night.

Bruno Fernandes scored the winner from the penalty spot as the Red Devils made it 10 games without defeat in the league.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows it’s vital to keep in touch with the frontrunners.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph kept a clean sheet for West Ham in their 1-nil at Everton.

Today’s action kicks-off with Tottenham looking to end a four game run without a victory in their clash with Leeds.

Bottom side Sheffield United’s fixture at Crystal Palace is still due to go ahead, despite recent positive Covid-19 tests in the visiting team’s squad.

Struggling Brighton host Wolves and second from bottom West Brom face Arsenal tonight.

*****

Sheffield Wednesday are out of the Championship relegation zone thanks to last night’s 1-nil victory over fellow strugglers Derby.

Norwich can open up a six point lead at the top of the table by beating Barnsley this afternoon.

Second placed Brentford’s game against Bristol City – and QPR’s trip to Luton – have been called-off due to coronavirus related issues.

===

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his team can’t afford to lose today’s Old Firm derby against Rangers at Ibrox.

They’re sixteen points behind the Scottish Premiership leaders going into the match – but do have three games in hand.

Lennon tells Sky Sports News his team must collect some points this lunchtime.

===

Jack Byrne has thanked Shamrock Rovers for helping him resurrect his career as he prepares to join Mick McCarthy’s Apoel Nicosia.

The back-to-back PFAI Player of the Year confirmed yesterday that he’s leaving after two seasons at Tallaght Stadium where helped the Hoops to win both the FAI Cup and League of Ireland Premier Division title.

Byrne says his time in Tallaght saw him fall in love with football again and he’s thanked the club for their role in helping him become a Republic of Ireland international.

RUGBY

There’s a clash of the Guinness PRO14 conference leaders at Kingspan Stadium this evening.

Both Ulster and Munster are unbeaten in the league this season ahead of the 5.15pm kick-off in Belfast.

Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney and Rob Harring all return to the Ulster starting 15.

While Liam Coombes and Niall Scannell start their first games of the season for Munster with Dave Kilcoyne in line to make his return from the bench.

There’s a 7.35pm start at the R-D-S for the clash of Connacht and defending champions Leinster.

Max O’Reilly and Andrew Smith have been handed their maiden starts for Leinster, ex Australia 7s star Ben O’Donnell could make his long-awaited Connacht debut from the bench.

DARTS

World number one Michael van Gerwen is out of the PDC World Darts Championship at the quarter-final stage.

The three-time world champion lost in a shock 5-nil defeat to Dave Chisnall at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Derry’s Daryl Gurney lost 5-4 to Gerwyn Price in their last-eight clash.

RACING

Today’s race meeting at Cork will go ahead after passing an inspection this morning.

Officials had been concerned about overnight frost but the seven race card has been been given the green light.

The conditions are currently soft to heavy – with the action getting underway with the GAIN Rated Novice Hurdle at half-twelve.