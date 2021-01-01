Racing

One race meeting at home this afternoon and it is in Tramore.

The first of a 8 race card goes to post at 12:20.

The Willie Mullins trained Al Boum Photo makes his return in the Grade 3 Steeplechase just after half-past-2.

Paul Townend will be on board the 9-year-old, as he was for his last ride when he won the Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

The going at the Waterford track is Soft, Heavy in Places

Cross Channel

Racing in Cheltenham is abandoned, that’s due to a waterlogged track there.

Southwell is Standard to slow, off at 12:05

Exeter is Heavy, Soft in places, 12:30

Musselburgh is Soft, Good to soft in places, off at 12:45



SOCCER

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been banned for three-games and fined 100-thousand pounds over a comment he posted on social media last month.

The Uruguayan deleted the Instagram message, which was in response to a friend, after it was pointed out the Spanish phrase used in it could be racially offensive.

Cavani – who has apologised – must also attend an education course and the next game he’ll be available for United will be against Burnley in the Premier League.

***

Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty died at the age of 92 following a long illness.

Docherty spent five years as boss at Old Trafford where he won the FA Cup in 1977 – beating Bob Paisley’s Liverpool in the final.

***

Jonny Evans has signed a new contract with Leicester until the end of the 2023 season.

The Northern Ireland defender’s deal was due to expire next summer.

It could have left him free to discuss terms over moving to another club from tomorrow, if he hadn’t agreed an extension.



Darts

Action resumes in the World Darts Championship this afternoon after the players had yesterday off.

First at the oche this afternoon in the Alexandra Palace, Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski is up against England’s Stephen Bunting in the quarter-finals.

While Gary Anderson faces Dirk van Duijvenbode of the Netherlands.