SOCCER

Liverpool can go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table this afternoon.

Jürgen Klopp’s side entertain relegation fighting West Brom at half-past-4.

There will be 2,000 fans in attendance at Anfield – the only ground to have spectators present this weekend.

Before that, Leeds take on Burnley at Elland Road at lunchtime.

The Clarets are undefeated in their last four games.

Team news:

At a-quarter-past-2 then, West Ham will host Brighton.

And the final game of the day will see Tottenham head to Molineux (pron: Mol-in-you) to face Wolves at a quarter-past-7.

RACING

A seven race card gets underway at Leopardstown from 5-past-12 this afternoon as the Christmas Festival continues.

The Gordon Elliott trained, Gigginstown House Stud owned, Roaring Bull will look to defend his title in the feature race of the day – the Paddy Power Steeplechase at 5-to-3.

The Willie Mullins trained Chacun Pour Soi meanwhile will go off the favourite in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Steeplechase at 10-past-1.

And in the other Grade One of the day, the Gordon Elliott trained Ballyadam, with Jack Kennedy on board, will look to follow up on his impressive win at Fairyhouse last month.

Day two of the Limerick racing festival has been cancelled.

Heavy rainfall has left the track waterlogged. The meeting will be rescheduled for January 9th.

RUGBY

Connacht welcome Ulster to the Sportsground at 25-to-8 tonight in the Guinness PRO14.

Flanker Eoghan Masterson will earn his 100th cap when he lines out for the home side.

Ulster boss Dan McFarland meanwhile has handed first seasonal starts to props Kyle McCall and Tom O’Toole.

DARTS

Action resumes today at Alexandra Palace in the PDC World Championship.

Krzysztof Ratajski and Simon Whitlock get the matches underway at 10 past 12.

Reigning champion Scotsman Peter Wright faces German Gabriel Clemens at half-past-7 this evening.

And at a-quarter-to-9 tonight, world number one Michael van Gerwen is up against England’s Ricky Evans.