SOCCER

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his squad won’t discuss being potential Premier League title contenders.

They’re third heading into their game at second placed Leicester this lunchtime.

United haven’t lost in the top flight since the start of November.

But Solskjaer says they can’t get carried away with their form.

This afternoon, Aston Villa host Crystal Palace, while Southampton go to Fulham – whose manager Scott Parker will be taking charge from home as he continues to self-isolate.

Arsenal will be looking for their first win in eight league games when they take on London rivals Chelsea this evening.

Tonight, Manchester City welcome Newcastle and Sheffield United will aim to collect their first win of the season when they host Everton.

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers can make it twelve league wins in a row this lunchtime – and go 19 points clear at the top.

They’ll go to third placed Hibernian though, who can go second with a victory.

Celtic are currently the closest challengers to Rangers, and they travel to Hamilton this afternoon.

GAELIC GAMES

Sligo have the chance to win their first Connacht Minor Football Championship title since 1968 this afternoon.

The Yeats County will take on Roscommon in the decider at Bekan where there’s a half-four throw in.

Roscommon last won the competition in 2012 and have lost in three finals since.

RACING

The Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase is the feature of this afternoon’s seven race card at Leopardstown.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Darver Star will be aiming to get back to winning ways when the race goes to post at a quarter-past-two.

There’s also a seven race meeting at Limerick – which gets underway at a quarter-past-twelve.

While nine runners go in the King George the Sixth Chase at Kempton Park.

GOLF

Former Open champion Greg Norman’s in hospital with coronavirus.

The Australian’s posted on Instagram saying he hopes Covid-19 is put behind us soon, “never to experience it again”.

Ian Poulter’s among those to wish him a “speedy recovery”.