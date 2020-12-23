GAA

Former Mayo and Kerry coach Donie Buckley is set to return to inter-county football as part of Monaghan’s backroom team next season.

Buckley was in the Kerry set up last year when they lost to Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

He was controversially removed from the Kerry backroom team by manager Peter Keane earlier this year.

Monaghan’s 2021 season will see them face three Ulster sides in their Division 1 group with games against Armagh, Donegal and Tyrone.

The Munster U-20 hurling title is on the line this evening.

Cork and Tipperary clash in the decider at Pairc Ui Chaoimh from half-seven.

SOCCER

Manchester City and Brentford both advanced to the semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup last night.

Josh Dasilva scored for the Bees as the championship side beat Newcastle 1-0 in London.

City meanwhile were 4-1 winners at Arsenal, where Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring after just three minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte also found the the net, with Alexandre Lacazette scoring for the home side.

The quarter final cup exit comes after seven Premier League games without a win.

Manager Mikel Arteta says they’ll continue to try turn things around.

Tonight, Manchester United have the chance to join their city rivals in the semi-finals.

They are on Merseyside to take on Everton from 8 o’clock.

Before that at half-five, Stoke City host Tottenham.

Here at home, an injury time penalty from Darragh Burns saw St. Pat’s beat Bohemians 1-0 at the UCD Bowl to win the SSE Airtricity National Under-19 League final.

Sligo Rovers beat U.C.D 5-3 at the Athlone Town Stadium to win the Under-19 League Shield final.

Johnny Kenny with 4 goals and Sean Kerrigan with the other.

DARTS

Mickey Mansell is in action at the PDC World Darts Championship today.

The Tyrone man is on stage shortly after midday to take on Ricky Evans in a round two clash.

Yesterday, Brendan Dolan booked his place in the next round, but Carlow’s Steve Lennon lost out to Devon Petersen.

Former champions Rob Cross and Adrian Lewis were also both knocked out yesterday.