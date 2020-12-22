SOCCER

Chelsea moved up to fifth in the Premier League table last night and are just six points behind leaders Liverpool.

They beat West Ham 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham scored twice in the last 15 minutes with Thiago Silva also finding the back of the net early on.

The win came after back-to-back defeats for Frank Lampard’s side.

Elsewhere, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was left frustrated last night.

His side were beaten 2-1 away from home by Burnley.

After the game he said referee Lee Mason was not up to standard for the top level.

Tonight, Arsenal host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The Gunners will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 8-o’clock.

Before that, Brentford entertain Newcastle from half-past-5.

Here at home, Bohemians comfortably overcome Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers 2-0 to win the SSE Airtricity National Under-17 League.

Aaron Doran and Evan Ferguson with the goals in miserable conditions at the UCD Bowl.

GAELIC GAMES

Clare and Kerry meet at the LIT Gaelic Grounds from 7-o’clock this evening in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship final.

The Kingdom are going for an eighth consecutive title while the Banner last won it in 1953.

DARTS

Gerwyn Price survived a scare last night as he got his PDC World Championship campaign underway.

The ‘Iceman’ beat fellow Welshman Jamie Lewis 3-2 to reach the third round.

Elsewhere, top ten ranked Ian White bowed out with a 3-1 loss to German Kim Huybrechts.

There’s two Irish payers in action today.

Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan takes on Edward Foulkes of Japan at lunchtime.

Then this evening, Carlow’s Steve Lennon takes on South African Devon Petersen in the second round.

GOLF

2020 European Tour Golfer of the Year Lee Westwood says he’s delighted after winning the award for the fourth time.

The Race to Dubai Champion got the nod yesterday, 22 years after first winning the prestigious honour.

Westwood won his 25th European Tour title this year in Abu Dhabi as well as recording six consecutive top-20 finishes.

Westwood says it brings a tough year to a close.

Racing

There is no racing here at home but there is 3 meetings cross channel.

Lingfield is standard, 11:45

Huntingdon is Soft, Heavy in Places – 12:05

Sedgefield is also Soft, heavy in places and they go at 12:25