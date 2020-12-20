GAELIC GAMES

Dublin are the All-Ireland Senior Football Champions for a sixth consecutive year.

They beat Mayo on a scoreline of 2-14 to 15 points at Croke Park.

Dean Rock and Con O’Callaghan with the goals for the Boys in Blue in the first half.

The win marks Dublin’s 30th All-Ireland success while Mayo’s quest for the ultimate glory enters a seventh decade.

In the curtain raiser, Galway beat Dublin by a point in the Bord Gáis U20 All-Ireland Football final.

Offaly and Meath will contest this year’s Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football final after respective wins today over Kildare and Laois.

Ladies Football takes centre stage today.

Dublin and Cork meet in the TG4 All-Ireland Football final at Croke Park.

The game is a repeat of the 2018 decider, which Dublin won by five points.

The Girls in Blue are going for a fourth consecutive title but captain Sinead Aherne says this won’t be playing on their minds https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Sinead-Aherne.mp3

Kerry captain Anna Galvin previews https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/anna-2.mp3

Throw-in at HQ is at half-past-3.

In the curtain raiser, neighbours Meath and Westmeath meet in the Intermediate final from a quarter-past-1.

Kerry’s Ayesha Roche lines out for Westmeath.

RUGBY

Munster came from 19 points down to beat Clermont 39-31 in their Heineken Champions Cup game.

Mike Haley, CJ Stander and replacement Kevin O’Bryne scored the tries while JJ Hanrahan kicked 24 points for Johann van Graan’s side.

Elsewhere, Gloucester beat Ulster 38 points to 34 at Kingsholm.

And Leinster beat Northampton Saints 35-points-to-19 at the RDS.

Bundee Aki will return to start for Connacht in their Pool B Heineken Champions Cup game with Bristol Bears at the Sportsground this evening.

The game, which gets underway at half-past-5, will see the western province reunited with their PRO12-winning former head coach Pat Lam.

Elsewhere today, Harlequins take on Racing 92 at 1-o’clock.

SOCCER

Everton are up to second in the Premier League.

A Rob Holding own goal and one from Yerry Mina saw them beat Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park.

The result means that the Gunners are just five points above the relegation zone and their last league win was back at the start of November.

Elsewhere, Manchester City beat Southampton 1-nil at St. Mary’s.

Raheem Sterling with the goal for the visitors in the first half.

At lunchtime, Liverpool thrashed Crystal Palace 7-nil to ensure they’ll be top of the table for Christmas.

And Fulham and Newcastle played out a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park in the final game of the day.

A Matt Ritchie own-goal put the visitors ahead in the first half before Callum Wilson equalised from the penalty spot after the break.

Brighton welcome bottom side Sheffield United to the Amex for the first Premier League game of the day at lunchtime.

Going into the clash, the Blades have just one point from a possible 39 while the hosts are just a point above the relegation zone.

At a quarter-past-2 there’s a massive clash in north London as Tottenham host Leicester City.

Either side will go second in the table with a win.

At half-past-4 one of the biggest rivalries in English football is renewed as Manchester United entertain Leeds. Shane Foley is a Leeds Fan from Annascaul https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/shane-7.mp3

And then the final game of the day will see Sam Allardyce’s return to the league.

He’ll be on the line for the first time with new club West Brom when they take on Aston Villa at the Hawthorns where there’s a quarter-past-7 start.

***

Celtic can win their first piece of silverware this season this afternoon.

Neil Lennon’s side take on Hearts in the Scottish Cup Final from a-quarter-past-2.

GOLF

Leona Maguire will get her final round of the LPGA Tour Championship underway from 2-under-par today.

The Cavan native is 11 shots off the leader Sei Young Kim of South Korea.

Stephanie Meadow will tee off today from 1-under.

RACING

There’s a seven card this afternoon at Thurles where the first goes to post at half-past-12.