GAELIC GAMES

Mayo stand between Dublin and an incredible sixth All Ireland Football title in a row this evening.

The sides meet in this year’s final, with throw-in at Croke Park at 5pm.

Both sides are unchanged from their respective semi-final victories a fortnight ago.

Dublin are also involved in the curtain-raise at H-Q.

Galway are the opponents this time in the Bord Gais Energy All Ireland under-20 football final.

That one throws in at 2.15.

====

11 frees from Donal O’Shea helped win Galway a place in the final of the Bord Gais Energy Leinster under-20 Hurling championship.

They deposed reigning champions Kilkenny in last night’s semi-final on a scoreline of 19-points to 1-11.

Galway will face Dublin in the decider.

A strong second half performance saw Dublin beat Wexford 1-19 to 1-10.

SOCCER

Liverpool have the chance to open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League this lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park from 12.30.

After back-to-back draws, Manchester City will look to return to winning ways away to Southampton from 3.

Arsenal have gone six league games without a win ahead of their trip to Everton.

While at 8, Newcastle entertain Fulham.

RUGBY

Rhys Ruddock captains Leinster for this afternoon’s visit of Northampton to the RDS in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, Harry Byrne starts at out-half ahead of his brother Ross.

Kick-off in Ballsbridge is at 1.

Ulster will look to recover from last week’s valiant defeat to Toulouse today.

Billy Burns captains the province against his former side Gloucester, with a 3.15 start at Kingsholm.

Meanwhile, Munster are in France to face Clermont from 5.30.

Wasps picked up their second bonus point win in Pool A, running in five tries in a 33-14 victory over Montpellier.

DARTS

Steve Lennon is in first round action this afternoon at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Carlow native takes on Sweden’s Daniel Larsson in the first match at the oche at Alexandra Palace.

South Africa’s Devon Peterson awaits the winner in round-2.

Star attraction tonight is Michael van Gerwen.

The three-time world champion faces Scotland’s Ryan Murray.

While Paul Lim rolled back the years to win a place in round-2 last night – the 66-year old came from behind to beat Luke Humphries 3-2.