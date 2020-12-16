SOCCER

Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur and champions Liverpool are level on points going into tonight’s showdown at Anfield.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is not looking to make a statement about the title race against the Reds.

Liverpool will assess the fitness of defender Joel Matip ahead of the game, which kicks off at 8pm.

Jurgen Klopp says Spurs are now a force to be reckoned with.

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic is set to be sacked, despite the club earning a 1-1 draw at Manchester City last night.

The Baggies lie 19th in the Premier League table.

Chelsea suffered their second defeat in a row – losing 2-1 at Wolves.

Pedro Neto grabbed a late winner at Molinuex.

Elsewhere tonight, struggling Arsenal welcome Southampton to the Emirates Stadum for a 6pm kick off.

At the same time, Leeds United play Newcastle United at Elland Road,

And Leicester City can temporarily go top if they beat Everton at the King Power Stadium.

The other matches which have 8pm starts involve Fulham and Brighton at Craven Cottage,

And West Ham United and Crystal Palace at the London Stadium.

HORSE RACING

There is a meeting on the all weather at Dundalk today, with the first off at 2.05.

Greyhounds finally

There were Kerry dogs in action last night and at Curraheen Park there was a win for Pennylane Jet for John Paul Lehane from Rathmore from trap 5 in a time of `29.19.